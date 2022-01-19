The U.K’s Young T & Bugsey Announce Blxst Collaboration: “Nice”

Young T and Bugsey hope to repeat the international success of their viral sensation “Don’t Rush,” their breakthrough hit song.

UK Hip-Hop artists Young T and Bugsey linked with L.A rapper Blxst for an upbeat transatlantic banger, due out on Thursday (Jan. 20).

The Nottingham duo scored huge international acclaim with their viral 2020 hit “Don’t Rush,” featuring Headie One which spawned one of the most popular “transformation” challenges. They teased the upcoming collaboration via Instagram, sharing a snippet of the new song.

“NICE featuring @blxst from our mixtape “TRUTH BE TOLD”. Run up the comments and it’s yours! #TruthBeTold 🫀💎.” Blxst responded in the comments section with, “my bruddas , let’s go 🥂”

Earlier this month, the pair dropped the tracklist and a pre-order link to their forthcoming mixtape, “Truth Be Told.” Some of the biggest names in the U.K feature on the 15 song project, including M Huncho, Aitch, Unknown T, and Nafe Smallz. In addition to Blxst, Jamaican reggae singer Chronixx provides an international flavor on “Blessings,” which dropped on January 6. Young T and Bugsey took to Twitter to announce:

“TRACKLIST ✍🏾 ‘TRUTH BE TOLD’ MIXTAPE OUT JANUARY 21ST!! 🗣🔥 Luv to every1 supporting, couldn’t be more grateful!🤞🏾🖤.”

— Bug$ (@BugseyMusic) January 7, 2022

Young T and Bugsey will release “Truth Be Told” on streaming platforms on Friday (Jan. 21) and is available to pre-order now.

Meanwhile, check out the full tracklist and watch Blessings ft Chronixx below.

Truth Be Told Big Bidness Oh Lordy featuring M Hunco Caliente featuring Aitch Halls OF Fame Home Run Blessings featuring Chronixx Tense Nice featuring Blxst Roberto C featuring Unknown T Glitter Ain’t Gold Celly featuring Jasmine May 5th Not Atlanta Prada bae featuring Nafe Smallz Outro

Young T & Bugsey – Blessings (Lyric Video) ft. Chronixx