Who Is Emma Watson Dating History?: A Dive into Her Love Life

Want to know more about the romantic history of Emma Watson, Hollywood’s beloved leading lady? The research team from dating site DoULike has analyzed the relationship history of this renowned Hollywood leading lady. We are pleased to share these findings and provide a comprehensive overview of her past and current partnerships. From the time when […]

Want to know more about the romantic history of Emma Watson, Hollywood’s beloved leading lady?

The research team from dating site DoULike has analyzed the relationship history of this renowned Hollywood leading lady. We are pleased to share these findings and provide a comprehensive overview of her past and current partnerships.

From the time when she won our hearts by playing Hermione Granger in Harry Potter to becoming a true women’s rights advocate, Emma gained fans all around the world. But who has she given her heart to yet?

Come and join us in exploring Emma Watson’s love life journey from the time she started dating someone to the next time she was spotted with someone else.

Emma Watson Boyfriend List: A Journey Through Her Relationships

Emma Watson’s dating history has been in the spotlight for many years, making it one of the most fascinating and buzzworthy topics in the tabloids.

Her first publicly documented romance was with Tom Felton, her co-star in Harry Potter. But that is not the only romantic adventure she had over the years.

Let’s just say there have been quite a few men lucky enough to shoot their shot with the stunning Emma Watson, and we are here to narrate all the juicy details of the Emma Watson relationship chronicles that have made headlines.

Francis Boulle

In 2008, Emma Watson’s dating history took a turn when she entered a relationship with Francis Boulle. The couple crossed paths at a party and hit it off. However, their romance was short-lived as Boulle decided to end things.

The reason? He didn’t want to be known as the boyfriend of “some child actress.” This incident shed light on the challenges Emma faced in her personal life and the perception some had of her due to her early fame.

In one interview, answering on the question “Is Emma Watson single?” Watson revealed that she is focused on her career and enjoying being single at the moment.

Jay Barrymore

If you Google “Emma Watson dating 2022,” you may find a lot of info. But what about the past? You might stumble upon Emma Watson’s past relationship with Jay Barrymore.

This was Emma’s first serious relationship, and it lasted almost two years, from 2008 to 2009. Jay was working as a financier at the time. The guy was seven years older than her, but that was not why the couple had problems.

The long-distance between them caused problems in their relationship. At that time, she was studying at Brown University in the USA, which alienated Emma Watson and boyfriend. The transatlantic gap proved too big for their relationship to survive.

Johnny Simmons

In 2011, all tabloids were full of questions: “Is Emma Watson dating Johny Simmons”? Yes, the Harry Potter star’s new boyfriend was actor Johnny Simmons, whom she met on the set of the film The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

The girl was so delighted with her boyfriend that she even introduced him to her parents. Even the actors’ friends couldn’t stop looking at the lovers. They believed that Emma was crazy about him, and they were head over heels in love with each other.

But their relationship ended once Watson returned to London to continue her studies at Oxford.

Will Adamowicz

Having returned to their homeland and continued their studies (now at Oxford), the headline “Is Emma Watson dating anyone?” began to appear in the press again. Yes, the actress began an affair with Will Adamovicz in 2011.

The relationship was promising. The couple appeared together in public without hiding. Moreover, there was talk of an engagement.

As a result, there was no engagement or romance – two years later, Will and Emma broke up, according to the official version, because of her work schedule.

Matthew Janney

Maybe you are interested in who is Emma Watson dating in 2017? But let’s take things in order. At the end of 2013, Emma attended a rugby match with friends.

The Oxford boys played the Cambridge team. Next was a party in one of the London bars, where Matthew, the star of the Oxford team, made a good impression on Emma.

It turned out that he is not only good with the ball but also with languages – he knows French, Spanish, and Russian and is studying to become a linguist.

After the New Year, the couple went on vacation to the Caribbean together. A month later, Jenny and Watson were choosing furniture for her apartment, and in March, they walked around Madrid.

Everything was fine; the romance developed as it should, but it did not last even a year. In December 2014, the actress’s representatives announced that the relationship with Jenny was over. The reason is standard – Emma has too much work.

Roberto Aguire

After breaking up with Matthew Janney, fans again were wondering, “does Emma Watson have a boyfriend?”

Yes, Emma Watson’s next boyfriend was her longtime college friend, actor, and producer Roberto Aguirre. Their communication grew from friendship into something more, but it did not last long.

After a few months, the young people decided that it was better for them to remain friends and, oddly enough, managed to maintain a wonderful relationship that continues to this day.

William “Mack” Knight

For the first time, Emma Watson on a date with Knight was seen in the fall of 2015, but the status of their relationship was then unclear to the press.

In the spring of 2016, showing a tender hug in a Los Angeles restaurant, the actress made it clear that this was not just friendship.

A Princeton graduate and software sales specialist, Knight was ten years older than Watson and significantly “poorer.

The tabloids found that his annual income at that time was $150,000, which is 130 (!) less than what the actress was paid for her role in Beauty and the Beast.

In 2017, when the film was released, the couple broke up. And it is unlikely that the reason was uneven earnings.

Emma said in an interview as part of the Beauty and the Beast advertising campaign that following celebrities while promoting a film is like a circus, and she did not want someone close to her to feel involved in this nonsense.

Therefore, it is possible that the break-up was caused by Watson’s good intentions.

Chord Overstreet

After breaking up with Knight, the actress was not alone for long. A month later, Emma Watson boyfriends list was replenished with a new man – she began an affair with a colleague.

Overstreet, known to the general public from the TV series Glee and as a singer (he has a contract with Demi Lovato’s label), is only a little over a year older than Watson.

They did not advertise their relationship but still caught the eye of reporters during a date. In May 2018, the media reported that the love boat sank – Emma and Chord broke up.

Brendan Wallace

One way or another, Overstreet was over, and the girl turned a new page in the so-called book “Emma Watson Relationship History.” In October of the same 2018, Emma kissed someone else.

The lucky guy’s name is Brendan Wallace, and the kiss took place in one of the coffee shops in Mexico City, where the couple, apparently, spent a romantic vacation. Generally, information about Emma and Brendan’s romance is limited.

In March 2023, Emma Watson sparked rumors about a new romance: the star appeared with Brendan Wallace at a Taylor Swift concert.

Apparently, the boyfriend was so good that Emma decided to return to him. Maybe the example of JLo and Ben Affleck, who got together and got married 20 years after breaking up, worked?

Leo Robinton

Emma and Leo, a businessman from Los Angeles, began dating in the fall of 2019. They were spotted kissing outside a bakery in London.

Insiders reported that their relationship was very serious, and Leo even met with the actress’s parents. He wasn’t like William Knight, Emma Watson boyfriend 2016.

There were engagement rumors in 2021, but Emma denied them, saying that if significant events happen in her life, she will definitely announce it.

Brandon Green

The break-up of Emma and Leo became known when Emma began to be increasingly noticed in the company of another handsome man – the son of the scandalous billionaire Philip Green, Brandon.

An insider told the publication that Emma Watson and Brandon Green broke up “shortly after Christmas.”

The lovers were last seen together in the summer of 2022: Watson and Green spent a joint vacation in Italy, where they introduced each other to their parents. According to media reports, the couple had been in a relationship for 18 months.

At the beginning of May, Emma Watson gave an interview to FT, in which she revealed the reasons for her break in her acting career. The star noted that she felt uncomfortable while filming projects.

But later, the Harry Potter star recently came out with another Brandon – yes, yes, with Emma Watson ex boyfriend Brendan Wallace.

With Whom Emma Watson Dating Now

The information who is Emma Watson dating 2018 is public. But what about now? Currently, there is no confirmed information about who Emma Watson is dating.

Some believe that her chosen one is American businessman Ryan Walsh. The couple was recently spotted in Venice on a date. Little is known about the new lover. Ryan Walsh has worked in the technology industry for many years and is the founder of Walsh Consulting Group.

The details of the romantic relationship between the actress and the businessman have not yet been revealed, but sources claim that the lovers look very happy.

Watson’s fans are very surprised by this news but actively support the actress’s choice and are happy for the couple.

Emma Watson’s Stand on Privacy in Relationships

The journey through Emma Watson’s dating history has been a whirlwind, but throughout it, she has chosen to keep her dating life private.

That is a testament to the privacy she does keep because she has spent the entirety of her life in the public eye.

She grew up famous on-screen, her childhood captured in images and splashed all across tabloids. It is no wonder, then, that once she was old enough to date, she started to keep relationships close and tight-lipped.

Being in a relationship is hard enough, but when your private life is so public—so attached to your professional one—it can be nearly impossible.

So, it only makes sense that dating has become a little bit of a hassle for the 33-year-old actress.

Conclusion

Looking back at the long list of Emma Watson’s serious relationships, you see just how far the British actress has come.

In the years since she rose to fame as Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” series, Watson has tried to keep her relationships out of the public eye.

But that doesn’t mean the paparazzi haven’t been able to snap some doting moments with her boyfriends. She has insight far beyond her years, and here’s hoping she continues to protect her own happiness.

These days, she seems to have put her love life on the back burner because she has other priorities like promoting access to education, ending violence against women, and promoting gender equality.

Only Watson can say if she’ll ever get serious again with an A-list actor or director, but odds are she won’t be talking about it until the ink on the paper is dry.