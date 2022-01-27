You Don’t Have to Understand Music to Feel It – Frank Fourie

Music is a universal expression of emotions that connects humans from all walks of life. Frank Fourie believes that music is the one thing all human beings can relate to, as it permeates every part of our existence. In his description of what music means to him, Fourie says it has been a haven and an escape where he finds refuge and understanding.

From the lyrics to the melody, it takes a lot for a musician to create compositions that speak to the soul. The messages buried in the words, sound, and melodies are meant to be deciphered by the universe. This is why Frank Fourie believes that musicians have a message for the universe. He further explains that regardless of the genre, every musician passes along a message to their listener—some focus on love, some on heartbreak, while others on motivation, mental strength, and so much more.

Frank Fourie also notes that music is a signal that can be beamed into space to represent the human race. “As a universal language, music is felt rather than understood,” he explains.“This makes it possible for musicians to broadcast their message to the universe through their creations. The collective human chorus defines humanity and links so many cultures and heritages.”

In Fourie’s music, the message is geared towards understanding the perpetual power of artistic creation and how it impacts human emotions. He says that creating music helps free the mind and provides profound clarity, enabling one to see the world through a new lens. In music, Fourie finds not only an escape but also an outlet for others to deep dive into their emotions.

Musical legends have created timeless songs that we listen to now and will continue to listen to forever. Frank Fourie believes that the collective message that musicians are creating for the universe conveys the power and universality of music. We are all bound by music, and regardless of our individual musical tastes, the messages of love, togetherness, celebration, and understanding persist across all genres.