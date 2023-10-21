So Gaudy Talks New Album “Outside” And Opening For Glorilla

AllHipHop caught up with SoGaudy to discuss the new project, opening for Glorilla, and more!

So Gaudy just released his new album titled Outside, putting in the work needed to cement his name in the music industry. Clocking in at 15 tracks, the project hails a standout feature from Kap G on “WASN’T ME,” with majority of the production handled by 44youmadethis (known for 21 Savage’s Slaughter Gang).

One of the lead singles, “What You Mean” featuring Boomin, hails a music video that was shot in D.C., with footage of So Gaudy opening for Gorilla — probably the biggest artist he’s opened for to date.

Born and raised in Las Vegas, the rising star prides himself in his versatility, with the ability to create a vibe for any occasion. He states, “ I’ve become a phenomenal artist. I’ve gotten out of the box and become more versatile. I don’t want to be an artist only known for one sound.”

The “Myself” recording artist has been involved in music his entire life, with his grandfather being an opera singer from South America and his grandmother a well-known piano player from France. His father even worked and toured with Jimi Hendrix back in the day, setting up SoGaudy for the greatness that runs in his family.

AllHipHop caught up with SoGaudy to discuss the new project, opening for Glorilla, and more!

AllHipHop: How are you doing?

So Gaudy: I just got back in town, so my hair looks a little crazy. I was in Arizona, working. I do all the events for SosoExotics702, so I was out there in AZ.

AllHipHop: Was it lit?

So Gaudy: It’s still hot out there. It’s almost like in Arizona when it’s too hot, people don’t come out. They come out, but in the wintertime is when it’s really lit. Wintertime, everybody comes out. For some reason in the summertime, people don’t like to come out. It’s still lit, but there’s usually a lot more people.

AllHipHop: How you been since the last time we chatted?

So Gaudy: I’ve been good. I’ve been working, handling this new album. Just trying to get things situated with my brand, obviously with GRE and all that. Been putting in a lot of work, that’s all. Trying to stay busy, consistent. Get these new videos and new music out. Nonstop grind.

AllHipHop: Definitely want to touch on your new album, Outside. What inspired it? I’d imagine you’re outside.

So Gaudy: Let’s run it, you already know. Staying outside, putting in that work. Outside was definitely an album I recorded outside in Miami, Arizona, and Vegas. I was out in Miami working, same thing in Arizona and out there. Honestly, what inspired me to do this album is a lot of things that I’ve been going through. Not only that, but really trying to put my foot on the gas. Really put my foot on these m############ necks. I had to stay grinding.

Because when I’m in Vegas, I always make music. But when I’m out of town, my mind is in a whole nother space. That’s why this album was really mostly recorded outside of Vegas. That’s really what it was: being out of town, putting in my work, having different inspiration. Being in Miami, having inspiration being out there. I’m always in Arizona. When I’m in different places, I get different inspiration than just being here back home in Vegas.

AllHipHop: How was it tapping into your Latin roots?

So Gaudy: Good. It’s something I probably should’ve done a long time ago, but I didn’t. I love it. I definitely love it. Now, I try to be more cultural than being in the same thing. I should have tapped in in doing more reggaeton, more Latin type of music a long time ago. Which I have, but I’ve never really pushed it out there. To tell you the truth, from what I see in the industry, some of the most successful artists in the game right now are all reggaeton artists.

Rap’s cool, I love rap. I love trap music, but I’m trying to get a bag for real. I can keep on in one of these circles in Hip Hop, but everywhere I look, there’s another m########### trap rapping. There’s another m########### rapping. In my mind, man you know what? Maybe I need to step out of that box and make some music that’s gonna bring me some money. Not only that, will bring me a whole different fanbase. A whole nother vibe, a whole nother feeling.

AllHipHop: How was it shooting the “What You Mean” video in D.C.? And opening for Glorilla!

So Gaudy: D.C. was dope. I was out there opening up for Glorilla. I got my videographer, he stays in Baltimore. Anytime I go to D.C., I always have him come and meet me. Or anytime on the East Coast, I have my boy Mega come pull up on me. It was definitely a dope vibe. The Glorilla show was really dope. Shooting the video was dope.

Because the song and everything, it’s got its own little vibe. If you look in the video, we showed a lot of different monuments. We showed the Lincoln monument, the White House. I wanted to do something that honestly I didn’t really see any other people do. Which strikes me because if I was in D.C., I would’ve been shooting in all these locations. But my boy said “Nah bro, people in D.C. or people from different places, they gon’ most likely stay in their hoods. Or weren’t trying to move around and do things like that.” I’m like okay well, I definitely took the most advantage that I could of being out there. I had a lot of fun shooting “What You Mean.”

AllHipHop: How did you end up opening for Glorilla?

So Gaudy: I ended up opening up for Glorilla because of my homeboy Ben, I got a plug out there. He usually sets me up with any artists that are coming out there. If he sees something that would be a good move for me, he always calls me like, “Yo, I got this Glorilla show. I got something else going on.” He always taps in. He’s one of my D.C. plugs, he’s always looking out for me.

AllHipHop: Were you nervous?

So Gaudy: No, I wasn’t nervous at all opening up for Glorilla. The vibe and everything was cool. It was turnt up, it was lit. They was definitely messing with the music. In my mind, if I would’ve known what I was getting myself into, because I’ve never really opened up for a female artist, I probably would’ve picked a different tracklist then what I was performing. But it was still lit. It was definitely really lit.

AllHipHop: Talk about your consideration for a Grammy nomination and what that means to you.

So Gaudy: My Grammy nomination is definitely something that for me, my mind’s blown about the whole situation. I’ve never been nominated, especially not no Grammy or anything like that. It’s cool to be in that realm, definitely something that I didn’t see coming. To be honest with you, I’ve charted twice on the album already. We’re at almost 150K streams in two weeks, so it’s cool. This has never happened to me. It’s new. I’m turnt up, I’m lit about it. We’ll see what happens.

AllHipHop: Anything you want to let us know?

So Gaudy: Make sure to look out for my other two singles on the project, “Wasn’t Me” featuring Kap G and “C## N Get It,” which are also very dope tracks that are coming with music videos as well. Make sure to follow me on Instagram @sogaudy and stream the new project Outside on all streaming platforms.