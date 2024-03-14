Cardi B’s Tooth Issues Explained By Her First Veneer Dentist

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B gets her tooth fixed and her New York dentist explains what went wrong with her veneer.

Cardi B faced a minor setback when one of her veneers unexpectedly dislodged. But thanks to some swift intervention, the issue has been resolved.

Sources tell AllHipHop Cardi B fixed her tooth mere hours after she went viral for losing a veneer on a hard bagel. “Cardi’s veneer emergency was short-lived as it was re-glued hours after it dislodged,” the source said. “She’s good and she made light of it.”

Veneers, popular among celebrities and individuals seeking a flawless smile, are thin porcelain shells bonded to the front of teeth to improve their appearance. Despite their durability, veneers can encounter emergencies due to various factors, including inadequate oral hygiene, trauma or natural wear and tear over time.

Cardi B Shows Off Huge Tooth Gap After Losing Veneer To Bagel

Dr. Catrise Austin is the dentist who initially gave Cardi B her superstar smile more than seven years ago. A leading expert in cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Austin told AllHipHop what happened with her former client.

“Emergencies can happen with veneers just as they can with your natural teeth,” she explained. “It’s crucial for individuals to understand the potential risks and be proactive about their porcelain veneer maintenance routine to protect their smile investment.”

Speaking further on the matter, Dr. Austin emphasized the importance of seeking proper dental care from licensed professionals. “Many folks are choosing unlicensed and illegal ‘veneer technicians’ over licensed dentists because of the cost difference, and this is a huge mistake,” she stated. “Properly trained professionals prioritize patient safety and minimize the risks of emergencies, ensuring the longevity and health of your smile.”