EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent Is Taking Penis Enlargement Lawsuit To Mediation

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, 50 Cent and his legal team are expected to meet with Perfection Plastic Surgery owner Angela Kogan on February 28.

50 Cent’s lawsuit against Perfection Plastic Surgery founder Angela Kogan continues to grow. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, 50 Cent and his legal team have filed a motion requesting mediation. Per the paperwork, the motion was evidently granted and all parties are expected to convene on February 28.

“Plaintiff Curtis J. Jackson, III p/k/a 50 Cent (‘Jackson’) and Defendants Angela Kogan

(‘Kogan’) and Perfection Plastic Surgery, Inc. d/b/a Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa

(“MedSpa”)1 will hold the mediation conference in this matter before Mark E. Stein, Esq. on

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. by video conference,” the docs read. “The mediator and Jackson, Kogan and MedSpa have agreed to this date.”

50 Cent originally sued Kogan in September 2022. In turn, Kogan and her team pointed the finger at The Shade Room. Consequently, 50 Cent is also suing the gossip site. He and his attorneys filed the paperwork just last week.

50 Cent maintains Kogan stole a photo of him to promote her business under the false pretense he’d used the company’s services. He now says The Shade Room propelled the story forward by re-posting it and opening him up to “ridicule.”

50 Cent and his legal team claim: “By publishing the article and falsely stating or implying that Jackson had received plastic surgery procedures from Kogan or MedSpa, or the penile enhancement or other procedures described in the article, TSR committed a clear act of defamation.

“The article was particularly egregious because TSR believed it was publishing Jackson’s private medical information, which is not newsworthy or a subject of public interest. Kogan and MedSpa now claim that The Shade Room unilaterally took and used the photo of Jackson for the article without Kogan or MedSpa’s permission. Plaintiff separately seeks compensatory damages as well as injunctive relief, a retraction and an apology from TSR.”

If the mediation between 50 Cent and Kogan fail to result in a resolution, the case will go to trial in July 2023.