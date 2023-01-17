50 Cent Trolls Kanye West After Lawyers Seek to Dump Ye Via Newspaper Ad 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent clowned Kanye West after his lawyers revealed their intention to drop him as a client after trying and failing to serve him some court docs.

According to paperwork obtained by AllHipHop.com, law firm Greenberg Traurig is seeking to ditch him via ads in two Los Angeles newspapers.

Never one to pass up the chance to comment on the misfortune of his peers, 50 Cent took to Instagram with a report regarding the attorney’s plan.

“The lawyers don’t give a f### what you do if you pay them,” Fiddy penned in the caption. “Wait so you mean to tell me 😆they don’t even want the man money, they dropping him.” Check out his post below.

In October, 50 Cent used his Instagram account to comment on Ye’s alleged fascination with Hitler.

“I have never seen anything like this before,” the G Unit honcho wrote. “I think Kanye should buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sun set, it’s really a wrap,” he added.

Furthermore, 50 Cent claimed Kanye West needs to learn to keep his mouth shut.

“People are really hurt by this s###,” Fiddy continued. “I have seen people in this position because of the thing they have did not the things they have said. Now you gotta master the art of shutting the f### up! No. You gonna make everybody hot. Go cool off!” he concluded.

Kanye West had a quiet start to the year following the backlash over the numerous Anti-Black, antisemitic and controversial offensive comments he made in recent months. However, he popped out last week with an apparent new bride. Ye reportedly married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in a private, though not legal, ceremony.