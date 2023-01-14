EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Lawyers Ask Permission To Use Newspaper Ads To Dump Him As A Client

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West is still a missing man—kind of. Lawyers for the elusive rapper/entrepreneur are still on a quest to serve him some court docs but have been unsuccessful. According to paperwork obtained by AllHipHop, the Greenberg Traurig Law Firm now wants to take out ads in two Los Angeles newspapers to finally rid themselves of Ye as a client. They refer to the move as “multi-prong approach.”

“Publication of the Withdrawal Order’s contents in two Los Angeles-area newspapers, where Ye appears to reside, will also apprise him of the Withdrawal Order,” the docs read. “Given Ye’s public status, publication of the Withdrawal Order will likely garner significant media attention, resulting in broader publication and provide an even greater likelihood of apprising Ye of the Order.”

NEW: Kanye West STILL hasn't hired new lawyers since his old ones dumped him a couple of months ago, and he's ghosted his old ones.



The lawsuits against him, however, are moving forward whether he shows up to court or not.https://t.co/xeiFioBx1M — Jacob Shamsian ⚖️ (@JayShams) January 11, 2023

Greenberg Traurig was representing Kanye West in his legal battle against Ultra International Music Publishing. But in December 2022, the New York City-based law firm asked for an extension to serve West after dropping him as a client. The attorneys needed to serve Ye before moving on from a copyright infringement lawsuit against him. Judge Analisa Torres granted Greenberg Traurig’s motion to withdraw as West’s counsel on November 30, 2022. Torres also instructed the law firm to personally serve their ex-client with a court order by December 14, 2022, which is when the trouble began.

Meanwhile, Kanye West was allegedly ducking his ex-business manager, too. After Thomas St. John claimed he couldn’t locate him, the rumors ran rampant on West’s whereabouts. Turns out, he was canoodling with Yeezy employee Bianca Censori who he reportedly married in recent weeks. The couple neglected to get a marriage license from the State of California, therefore the union isn’t legal. But nonetheless, they had a private ceremony to confirm their commitment to each other. The “marriage” comes roughly two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian became final.