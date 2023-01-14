It Looks Like Kanye West Is Rebounding Hard

Kanye West is married? Again? And not to Kim Kardashian but to a Yeezy employee?

Kanye West is married? Again? And not to Kim Kardashian but to a Yeezy employee? Well, guess he never got the HR memo about inner office romances. Not that it matters. And not that I even care. But everybody is talking about it, so here we are. On Friday (January 13), it was revealed the blonde “mystery woman” Kanye West has been canoodling around Los Angeles with is Bianca Censori, an Aussie who worked as an architectural designer at Yeezy for several years. Just days earlier, West was photographed wearing a wedding ring as he pulled up to The Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. Apparently, he and Censori got hitched—but failed to file a marriage license with State of the California, so it’s definitely not legal.

Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. This comes only 2 months after his divorce with Kim Kardashian‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/shsevTFwBf — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 13, 2023

But even so, this seems like another cry for help. Or, at the very least, an indication that dude is lonely and having a really hard time moving on. Kanye West appears to be incapable of being single, and maybe he should be. Before the ink was dry on his divorce papers, he linked up with that weird lady with bad eye makeup, Julia Fox, for whatever the f### that was, then he started kicking it with that Instagram model Chaney Jones—or wait, was that before Fox? Who cares. Point is, Kanye West doesn’t seem to do well on his own. Is this another rebound romance or the real deal? We’re betting on the former.