Kanye West Has Been Found After “Missing” For Weeks

Kanye West became a trending Twitter topic on Sunday (January 8) after surfacing at a church over the weekend. The controversial superstar had been “missing” for several weeks, with many concerned about his whereabouts. The rumors started last month after his former business manager, Thomas St. John, claimed he couldn’t find him.

The person who spotted Kanye West at the church was able to capture a snap of him, which quickly started circulating online. Donning a green bomber jacket, camo baseball cap and jeans, he looked like any other Joe Schmo attending a church service.

Kanye West NOT missing However eagle-eyed fans of Ye spotted the rapper at church after some time of missing rumours The Donda rapper donned a green jacket a baseball cap, and jeans, while having an conversation at the chapel #KanyeWest #kanyewest #kanyemissing #kanyewestmissing pic.twitter.com/9jC96j81is — The UFO News (@kredisi_destek) January 8, 2023

Fans of Kanye West began accusing the business manager of spreading “fake news.” In December 2022, St. John said in a court hearing West had gone missing as soon as he attempted to sue him for breach of contract. St. John claims West had agreed to pay him a monthly retainer of $300,000, but an “aggressive” meeting allegedly ceased those payments.

“[St. John] needed a guarantee that [West] wouldn’t abruptly abandon the commercial relationship, in addition to the financial costs and hazards associated with committing to [Kanye West] as client,” the lawsuit read. “But Mr. St. John offered to settle for a contract lasting at least 18 months.”

Maybe Kanye West was simply praying for St. John to disappear. Either way, West is clearly fine. The question is: Does he really want to be “found?”