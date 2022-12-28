Kanye West Is Missing, According To Former Business Manager

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It seems that Kanye West has been in hiding since the businessman Thomas St. John has been trying to serve him with legal documents.

Forget about Waldo … where is Kanye? At least, that is what Ye’s former business manager is asking.

It seems that he has been in hiding since businessman Thomas St. John has been trying to serve him with legal documents.

According to reports, St. John said in a court hearing he has not been able to find the producer-turned-rapper-turned-fashion designer for weeks, as he sues him for breach of contract.

St. John claims Kanye West had agreed to pay him a monthly retainer, but since the two had an “aggressive” meeting, West stopped paying him.

Previous to the aforementioned meeting, the two enjoyed a good working relationship, with the “Jesus Walks” rapper asking him to be the Chief Financial Officer of Donda, one of his businesses.

With this new position, St. John was to be paid a “monthly retainer fee” of $300,000.

“[St. John] needed a guarantee that [West] wouldn’t abruptly abandon the commercial relationship, in addition to the financial costs and hazards associated with committing to [West] as client. But Mr. St. John offered to settle for a contract lasting at least 18 months,” the lawsuit read.

However, with Kanye’s recent money troubles … is anyone shocked?

AllHipHop.com has reported he has to pay his ex-wife after they finalized their divorce, and he is having problems with funding renovations to his Malibu property.

Financial woes for the Chicago native came only months after he severed relationships with GAP and Adidas. Ye went from $6.6 billion to maybe $400 million.

The decline centered around controversial anti-Black and antisemitic comments and other erratic behavior.

Ye’s business manager’s inability to find him is similar to the issues his former lawyers are having.

Greenberg Traurig has been trying to withdraw as Ye’s counsel, but they have been struggling to locate Kanye West and wanted to serve him with the notice via text message.