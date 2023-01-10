EXCLUSIVE: Chaka Zulu’s Murder Case: Trial Date Still Looms For Ludacris Manager

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chaka Zulu was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and simple battery last September.

Ludacris’ longtime manager, Chaka Zulu, was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and simple battery last September. The charges stem from a June 2022 triple shooting in Atlanta that left 23-year-old Artez Benton dead. Chaka Zulu turned himself in shortly after the incident and bonded out the same day. In the wake of the shooting, Chaka Zulu’s attorney insisted his actions were self-defense and was confident he’d beat the charges.

But four months later, there’s been no significant movement on Chaka Zulu’s case. AllHipHop reached out to attorney Gabe Banks of Banks Weaver LLC who could only offer: “The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is still investigating this matter. At this time, there are no upcoming court dates. He needs [the love]. More importantly, he appreciates it.”

Chaka Zulu was at the 4B Apartment restaurant when the altercation occurred. Surveillance footage near the area appeared to support the theory he was firing back to avoid being killed. As Banks explained at the time: “Mr. Chaka Zulu, the beloved son of the City of Atlanta is disappointed in the Atlanta Police Department’s decision to bring charges against him surrounding the shooting that occurred in June 2022.

“A close review of the all of the evidence, including surveillance footage and eyewitness interviews, reveal that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four (4) individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeatedly stomped, punched, and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture.”