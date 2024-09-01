EXCLUSIVE: Fatman Scoop’s Friends Honor His Legacy Following Sudden Death

3rd Bass MC Pete Nice, Chuck D, Whodini’s Jalil, Lord Jamar and C+C Music Factory’s Freedom Williams talked to AllHipHop about the tragic passing of the larger-than-life-personality.

Fatman Scoop, former Hot 97 radio personality, rapper and legendary hypeman, died suddenly on Friday (August 30) after collapsing onstage at a Hamden, Connecticut concert.

Although life saving measures were attempted onsite, he later died at a local hospital at just 53 years old. Naturally, social media has blown up with tributes to Fatman Scoop, but AllHipHop was able to talk directly to some of his friends, who shared similar sentiments about the man Fatman Scoop was.

“Scoop was one of the coolest brothers you could ever meet, we had the pleasure of sharing the stage and sharing friendship, his loss is a big deal for Hip-Hop,” C+C Music Factory’s Freedom Williams told AllHipHop, while Brand Nubian’s Lord Jamar added, “Fatman Scoop had an infectious voice and energy that will be sorely missed by Hip-Hop fans around the world, my condolences to his family and friends. R.I.P.”

Artwork: Chuck D

Fatman Scoop (real name Isaac Freeman III) was widely known as one of the best hype men in Hip-Hop in addition to his roles as a promotor and Hot 97 radio personality. His energetic voice and catchphrases, often featured on party tracks and club anthems, were unmistakeable. His most famous song, “Be Faithful,” became a huge hit in the early 2000s, particularly in clubs and on the radio. The track samples several classic R&B and Hip-Hop songs and became a global dance anthem.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Fatman Scoop, a monumental figure in the world of Hip Hop,” Rocky Bucano, co-founder of the Hip-Hop Museum, said. “His vibrant energy, unmistakable voice, and passion for the culture made him a beloved icon, not just to those of us in the industry, but to fans across the globe. Last night, we lost more than just a performer; we lost a true ambassador of Hip Hop who dedicated his life to uplifting others through music.

“Fatman Scoop’s presence on stage was electrifying, and his ability to connect with people through his art was unparalleled. His contributions to the culture are immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know him. Rest in power, Fatman Scoop. Your voice will continue to echo in our hearts forever.”

3rd Bass MC Pete Nice concurred, adding, “Fatman Scoop’s contributions to Hip-Hop were great. He will be missed. Myself and the entire Hip-Hop Museum family mourn his loss and send condolences to his family.”

Whodini’s Jalil continued, “If you got a $100 bill put your hands up.,.for Fat Man Scoop. He was the greatest hype man in the game. My condolences to my family.” Meanwhile, Peter Gunz remembered his authenticity, saying, “He never changed. Same funny cool guy I met in ’95. Love you king rest well.”

Rahiem of Grandmaster Flash & the Furious 5 fame praised Fatman Scoop for what he brought to Hip-Hop culture: “He left his indelible mark on the world through rap music and radio broadcasting with his incomparable voice and energetic delivery. My condolences to his family and friends,” while SWV’s LeLee stated, “My condolences to the family and friends of one of the most recognizable party voices in Hip-Hop—Fat Man Scoop. We will miss him dearly.”

Legendary New York City promotor Van Silk, whose relationship with Fatman Scoop stretches back decades, called for a day of silence in honor of his fallen friend.

“My dear brother Fatman Scoop, whom I adored, was humble and traveled the world doing his show that made fans happy,” Silk said. “We occasionally talked to make sure he was alright. He’s well deserved of any accolades that come with the culture of Hip-Hop.”

Finally, Video Music Box founder Ralph McDaniels concluded, “Peaceful journey to the party, mix show, Grammy Award winner and legendary Fatman Scoop.” AllHipHop sends our condolences to all those who loved him.