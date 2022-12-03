EXCLUSIVE: Mike Dean Sends A Not-So-Subtle Message To Kanye West

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Speaking to AllHipHop, the lauded producer said he’d rather focus on positivity such as the release of “biscayne” by Apex Sound’s new signee, SASH.

Producer Mike Dean and Kanye West have long history as both friends and collaborators, but it’s clear even Dean has had it with his public antics. On Friday (December 2), Dean shared an Instagram post from Swedish House Mafia’s Steve Angello, which arrived shortly after West made his case for Nazis and Hitler on Alex Jones’ Info Wars.

Backed by West’s 2010 single “Power”—co-produced and co-written by Dean—the post read: “When media attention becomes more important than like itself, you’re on a slippery slope. Saying provocative things to trigger social media for clicks and action is pathetic. Sitting there triggering the minds of less education adults to spread your thoughts like a virus shows pure evil.

“There are people out there on this earth doing incredible things for us humans that deserve all the attention we give idiots. Let’s lift good people doing good things. People that actually contribute to make this a better place.”

Angello continued, “We live now, not yesterday, not tomorrow, we live right now but whatever you do today will effect your future and in a couple years this day is called the past, so use every day as the day that will define your legacy and contribution as a human being. We’re all in this together. Life is short.”

Dean tagged Angello in the post and added a heart emoji in the caption. Speaking to AllHipHop, he further cosigned Angello’s sentiments and agreed it was time to shed the negativity: “I just shared Steve’s post because I thought it was amazing. We’re pushing positive s### out there.”

Mike Dean, who co-owns the Apex Sound label with fellow producer Apex Martin, is focused on SASH and the new label. The first single, “Lemon Sorbet,” arrived in November as part of the announcement and SASH’s latest, “biscayne,” arrived this week.

Meanwhile, Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter. CEO Elon Musk confirmed he was forced to take action after Ye shared yet another antisemitic post earlier this week. The image included a s####### inside a star of David, a violation of Twitter’s terms of service.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

Moments later the remainder of the Musk / Kanye text conversation was shared by Kanye on Truth Social.



Kanye also shared a screenshot of some limitations placed on his Twitter account for 12 hours for violating Twitter’s TOS. pic.twitter.com/sHypYQDAR9 — Geoff Pilkington (@geoffpilkington) December 2, 2022

Just prior to the suspension, West shared a photo of Musk being hosed down by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel on a yacht. Musk told West the harsh picture “is fine,” but he replied, “this is not” to the now-deleted s####### tweet.

West then headed to Truth Social to post a series of screenshots, including a message explaining his ban is only for 12 hours. He also shared an alleged text from Musk saying: “Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love,” to which West said, “Who made you the judge.”