Mike Dean Responds To Kanye West Sharing Screenshots Of Private Conversations 

Mike Dean says sharing private DMs “is the single most thirsty thing a person can do,” after Kanye West posted his texts with Diddy.

Mike Dean is the latest longtime Kanye West collaborator to comment on his social media antics and the producer is not a fan of Ye leaking private conversations.

“Posting DM and texts from folks is the single most thirsty think a person can do,” Mike Dean tweeted on Sunday evening (Oct. 9).

Posting DM and texts from folks is the single most thirsty think a person can do. — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) October 9, 2022

When a fan responded, “Diddy low key threatening ye with every text he sends. You’re taking an L on this post Mike,” the DONDA producer acknowledged that while he was talking about Kanye West, Ye isn’t the only offender.

“I’m not just talking about ye,” he clarified. “A lot of screenshot posts of private convos.”

I’m not just talking about ye. A lot of screenshot posts of private convos — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) October 10, 2022

Kanye West Slapped With Social Media Suspensions

The rapper-turned-designer was suspended from Instagram this weekend after sharing a series of text messages between himself and Diddy, who attempted to arrange a meeting with Ye over his controversial “White Lives Matter” T-shirt.

However, Kanye West’s comment that Jewish people sent Diddy to try to avert a crisis fell afoul of Instagram’s rules.

After the platform restricted his account, Kanye West returned to Twitter after a lengthy absence, where he was also swiftly suspended over more antisemitic posts.

Last week, Diddy posted a video advising fans not to buy or wear the YZY “White Lives Matter” shirts. While acknowledging Kanye West is a “free thinker”, he declared the “Black Lives Matter” movement is not to be played with.

He followed up with an Instagram post on Sunday. Diddy shared an image of himself with his fist raised symbolically in the air.

“On this Sunday, I hope we as a people stop all the Coonin’ and baffoonin! We don’t have the time!” he penned in the caption. “We are under a state of emergency!!! Unapologetically black first! Because they unapologetically think about us last. But remember, I told you the last shall be first and the first shall be last!!! Take that! ✊🏿“

John Legend, who revealed his friendship with Kanye West collapsed over Ye’s running for office and support of Trump, also seemingly addressed his former friend’s latest antics.

“Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism,” he tweeted late on Sunday night.