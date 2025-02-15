EXCLUSIVE: S1Ws Documentary Spotlights Revolutionary Power Of Public Enemy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“To My Rescue, It Was The S1Ws (A Public Enemy Story)” premiered at the 2025 Pan African Film Festival on Wednesday (February 12)

A new documentary called To My Rescue, It Was The S1Ws (A Public Enemy Story) premiered at the 2025 Pan African Film Festival on Wednesday (February 12) in Los Angeles. The red carpet event featured a Q&A session with director Janol Ture as well as the S1Ws/cast members Brother James, Brother Mike and Brother Roger.

As the title suggests, the film dives into the history of one of the most powerful and revolutionary movements in Hip-Hop history: the implementation of Public Enemy’s S1Ws, who not only provided security for the group but fought for social justice, amplified the struggle and empowered the resistance. The film chronicles their journey, revealing how they fundamentally reshaped Hip-Hop’s messaging, performance and cultural impact.

It also effortlessly illustrates how well the S1Ws meshed with Public Enemy’s music. Albums like It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back and Fear of a Black Planet became anthems for resistance, blending dense sample-heavy production with laser-sharp messages.

“This is an electrifying, educational and entertaining journey that captures and honors the legacy of one of the greatest Hip-Hop groups of all time,” Ture tells AllHipHop. “The motivation is to honor and highlight the example of what it means to move and exist for a powerful purpose that is for the greater good of all. After seeing this film, I hope people walk away and discover their purpose, maximize their natural, God-given gifts and capabilities and make a positive difference in the world.”

In a time when movements for change demanded both visibility and action, the S1Ws stood at the forefront, embodying the unfiltered and unapologetically revolutionary essence of Public Enemy’s music. Their presence and politically charged imagery fueled a global cultural movement, serving as a powerful symbol of resistance. Committed to raising awareness and fighting for social justice, they sounded the alarm on pressing societal issues while reflecting the struggles of marginalized communities.

The documentary delves into the crucial role the S1Ws played within Public Enemy, highlighting their unwavering brotherhood and profound impact they had on the group’s legendary performances alongside Chuck D and Flavor Flav. Through their commanding stage presence and unified stance, the S1Ws helped transform Hip-Hop into a platform for activism, using music as a force to challenge oppression and amplify the voices of the unheard.

Featuring appearances from Chuck D, Flavor Flav, Terminator X, Ice Cube, Ice-T, KRS-One, DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Monty Ross, and more, the documentary sheds light on their lasting influence and the revolutionary power of Hip-Hop.

In addition to interviews with legendary artists, the soundtrack and score is provided by Terminator X and includes plenty of music from Public Enemy along the way. The film is expected to see a wide release in fall 2025.

Pictured in featured image (l-r): Brother James Norman, Brother Roger (Roderick Chillous), Brother Mike (Micheal Williams) and Janol Ture. Courtesy of Ture.