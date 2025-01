Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) held its Restore & Rebuild L.A. fundraiser at Delilah in West Hollywood on Wednesday (January 29). Legendary producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, most famous for their work on Janet Jackson’s catalog, were also on deck to award the third annual Music Maker Grants to this year’s recipients, Sapphyre Bardot and Najaya Ruffin.

Special guests included Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Flavor Flav, Sony Music Publishing CEO Jon Platt, Trae Tha Truth, Hipgnosis founder Merck Mercuriadis, powerhouse attorney Dina LaPolt, SiriusXM’s Tracey Jordan and, of course, BMAC CEO/Chairman Willie “Prophet” Stiggers and BMAC Co-Founder Caron Veazey.

Following the grant presentation, Chuck D stepped up to the mic and recounted his experience in the town of Altadena, which was decimated by the recent Palisades Fire. During his speech, he introduced a 10-year-old named Grayson, whose family’s home was destroyed in the blaze. Grayson, a prodigious drummer, showed off his chops for the crowd shortly after he was presented with thousands of dollars to help his family.

From there, Chuck D and Flavor Flav performed a live rendition of “Fight the Power” backed by a full band. Chuck’s voice, commanding as ever, ripped through the crowd as Flav delivered his signature ad-libs and the same dance moves he did in the 1989 video for the groundbreaking track.

“Fight the Power” is one of the most significant protest songs in Hip-Hop history, serving as a rallying cry for social justice and resistance against systemic oppression. Originally created for Spike Lee’s film Do the Right Thing, the song was a defining statement of the era. With lines challenging figures like Elvis Presley and John Wayne, it reinforced the need for unity in the face of oppression, one that still resonates today.

The song’s impact extended beyond music, fueling conversations about race, injustice and the role of Hip-Hop as a tool for activism. Its defiant message inspired a new generation of artists to address political and social issues in their music, reinforcing rap’s potential as a voice for the marginalized.

Over the decades, “Fight the Power” has remained relevant, frequently referenced during protests and movements advocating for racial equality, including Black Lives Matter. Its influence on both music and activism cemented Public Enemy’s legacy as pioneers of politically-charged Hip-Hop, demonstrating that music—much like the Black Music Action Coalition—can be a powerful vehicle for change.

Lead photo credit: Todd Cooper

Video: @therealkyleeustice