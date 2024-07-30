EXCLUSIVE: Soulja Boy Squashes B. Simone Beef Plus Talks SeaWorld With 2 Chainz & Bow Wow

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out what Soulja Boy has to say about B. Simone following their heated exchange on social media.

Soulja Boy isn’t worried about podcast hot takes amid his birthday celebration weekend, highlighted by his recent performance at SeaWorld with Bow Wow.

In an exclusive interview with AllHipHop at the release party for his new album Swag Season, the rapper addressed his latest groundbreaking act in addition to his short-lived online feud with comedian and podcast host B. Simone.

Unsurprisingly enough, Soulja Boy managed to humble brag about being the first rapper to do it while reflecting on his viral SeaWorld clip.

“Come on on, man, you ain’t never seen a rapper do that s###, man,” Soulja Boy proudly declared. “You know what I’m saying? I just got to be innovative, you know what I’m saying? Always used to be the first to do something.”

In case you didn’t catch the SeaWorld event, Soulja Boy shared the stage with Bow Wow and 2 Chainz, who Big Draco also briefly spoke about, in addition to shouting out another Atlanta rap legend.

“We always rock out, we always have fun, man,” he said. “You know what I’m saying? Shout out to everybody that been rocking out with us, man. Bow Wow, Ludacris. You know what I’m saying? Everybody, all the OGs in Hip-Hop, all the new cats in Hip-Hop, y’all know what it’s about.”

Shifting gears to his brief back and forth with B. Simone, Soulja Boy addressed the heated exchanges were sparked by a clip from her podcast. Despite the tension, he maintained a positive outlook.

“Yeah, man, It’s all love, man,” he said. “That just made me mad, but I ain’t tripping. It’s my birthday, you know what I’m saying? Love.”

Despite the fact that B. Simone gave him his flowers, calling him a “Hip-Hop legend” and “trendsetter,” Soulja Boy unleashed on her in a heated rant after the comedian said she didn’t care for his music.

“I have never been nowhere talk to no b#### and they said let’s go to a B. Simone comedy show,” he ranted. “Let’s listen to B. Simone tell jokes. Who the f### is B. Simone?”

Soulja Boy went on to claim that the comic tried to shoot her shot, but he rejected her. “You mad cuz I turned you down,” he added. “I’m not DaBaby. That’s the only n#### you ever played with.”

All jokes and sneak disses aside, Soulja Boy maintains that he remains proud of his impact on the music industry amid the release of Swag Season. In fact, when asked which of his hits broke down the most barriers, the SODMG founder wasted no time nominating his anthemic banger “Cran That” for the crown.

“Man, ‘Crank That’ kicked everything off,” he said. “You know what I’m saying? So we always got to give it to ‘Crank That’ for just setting the tone for the new wave of Hip-Hop. And we just keeping it going, man. ‘Rick and Morty,’ ‘She Make It Clap.’ We gonna keep it going.”