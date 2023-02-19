EXCLUSIVE: XXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Pushing Drake To Testify Runs Out Of Money

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Dedrick Williams, one of the suspects accused of killing XXXTENTACION in 2018, has apparently run out of money. According to court docs obtained by AllHipHop, Williams—who’s charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm—”does not have sufficient funds to pay for costs associated with this defense.”

Subsequently, Williams has applied for “indigent status” with the Clerk of Court. He’s also asking for the assistance of a private investigator “to assist in preparing the defense of this matter including but not limited to interviewing and locating witnesses, locating documents, performing background checks and researching factual issues at the established rate for investigative costs of $40 per hour, with a maximum of $10,000 (250 additional hours).”

Williams and his attorney, Mauricio Padilla, have been pushing for Drake to sit for a deposition for weeks. The judge initially signed off on the order, but Drake’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, convinced him to toss it out. But because Padilla still retained the power to subpoena Drake, he issued another motion asking the court to require the deposition. He also wants him held in contempt of court if he misses it. The judge is expected to make the final decision next week.