Daz Dillinger and Kurupt, collectively known as Tha Dogg Pound, have provided an update on Snoop Dogg’s forthcoming album, Missionary.

Produced entirely by Dr. Dre, the project is apparently on schedule to drop in July. The album serves as the follow-up to Snoop’s 1993 debut solo album, Doggystyle. The duo talked about the project as they were in Montreal on tour with Snoop Dogg.

When asked if they were going to tour with their latest album, W.A.W.G. (We All We Got), Kurupt replied, “We in Canada now, but when we get back home, Dogg got something prepared for us to do an American tour to promote the album and to rock out, give the people good music and a great show. Dogg is also going to the Olympics first. He’ll be in France.

“And he got a new album coming out in July. He got a new album coming out, produced by Dr. Dre, the whole album, Snoopy and Dr. Dre. It’s called Missionary. His first album was Doggystyle, so we gave it to you from the back. Now he’s older now, so he’s doing Missionary [laughs]. He wants to see your face.”

Missionary may be nearly complete and on its way, but Snoop Dogg still has a lot of work to do. As Kurupt mentioned, Snoop Dogg is set to bring his unique sense of humor to the 2024 Paris Olympics as a commentator for NBCUniversal. The role follows his viral success during the Tokyo Olympics, where his humorous commentary, particularly on equestrian events, garnered millions of views.

Snoop’s involvement in Paris will include on-the-ground reporting from various events and interactions with athletes, infusing his laid-back, entertaining style into the coverage. He expressed excitement about the opportunity to be part of the Olympics, celebrating the athletes’ skills and dedication while promising to “bring that Snoop style to the mix.”

The announcement of Snoop’s new role was made during an interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and further detailed in a press conference. Snoop, known for his vibrant personality and love for sports, vowed to make the coverage unforgettable with his commentary, highlighting memorable moments and engaging with fans worldwide. He even mentioned looking forward to meeting Mopsie, the viral “Rave Horse” from the Tokyo Olympics.

As for Tha Dogg Pound, they’re not only celebrating their current album and touring the world with Snoop Dogg, they’re also back on Death Row Records.

“When Snoop said go, it was a solid go,” Daz said. “He was fitting it in his schedule. And once he got around us, he wouldn’t let us go. The chemistry never left.” Kurupt added, “We was knocking down 45 records a day! Dogg has this aura about him. We Snoop’s first group ever, Tha Dogg Pound, so Dogg already knows where to go with us. All he asked was for us to just follow his lead.

“Daz ain’t produce a record on there, and that was very difficult for Daz ’cause he’s a producer. This is what he does. And Daz said, ‘I’m following your lead, Dogg.’ I’m very proud of Daz for doing that right there ’cause he never gives up that position, but he did for the Champ and for the team. And the Champ led us to the championship. He had ideas, he’d lay ’em and me and Daz executed them.”

Find the album below.