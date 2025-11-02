Uncle Ray Copeland Remembers How Smart Styles P Was Behind Bars: “He Got All A’s!”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Before he became a Hip-Hop icon, Styles P’s brilliance was first recognized by his former teacher and later manager, Uncle Ray Copeland — inside a prison classroom.

Before Styles P became a beloved figure in Hip-Hop — the gangster and gentleman — he was a young man trying to find direction behind bars. In a candid conversation with AllHipHop, “Uncle” Ray Copeland, who served as both Styles P’s teacher and his manager, reflected on their extraordinary connection that began in a correctional facility classroom.

“Styles P was my student before I was his manager,” Copeland said. “He was an excellent student. He was a bright young man when he came in. I taught him in the prison. So he came to Valhalla (now called Westchester County Department of Corrections) and I taught in the prison high school and GED program for youth 16 to 21.”

Styles grew up in Yonkers, New York and he encountered trouble early. A stint in jail as a teenager almost derailed his future. Copeland said he felt something unique with Styles. So, he tested the student.

“Styles came in and I said, ‘Dude, take the exam’ to place them in the classes,’” Copeland recalled. “He scored through the charts. I said something’s wrong here. I said, ‘I’ma pull your high school records.’”

When Copeland reviewed his records, he realized the young inmate was academically gifted. “Styles was very close to graduating, had an A average,” he said. “I told him, ‘You gotta finish your high school diploma.’ So that year he got his high school diploma and GED at the same time.”

Copeland said Styles P’s drive didn’t stop there. “Then we’re doing SAT college prep classes and Styles was in there. And he damn near aced the exam,” he said.

After his release, Styles P co-founded The LOX with childhood friends Jadakiss and Sheek Louch, signing to Bad Boy Records under Diddy in the mid-1990s before joining Ruff Ryders. The group became known for hits like “Money, Power & Respect,” “We’ll Always Love Big Poppa,” and uncanny chemistry. Styles has also created a prolific solo career with albums like A Gangster and a Gentleman and Time Is Money, earning respect for his social awareness and health initiatives.

Over time, Uncle Ray evolved from mentor to manager for Styles, Eve, DMX and other artists with Ruff Ryders. “He was always destined for greatness,” Copeland said. “He just needed someone to remind him of it.”