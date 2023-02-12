EXCLUSIVE: Young Thug To Put Lyor Cohen & Kevin Liles On The Witness Stand

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The jury selection process for Young Thug’s trial began in early January, but as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, Judge Ural Glanville said jury selection will take months.

Young Thug remains behind bars awaiting trial on a slew of RICO charges. In the meantime, jury selection is underway but expected to be an exhaustive process.

According to court docs obtained by AllHipHop, Young Thug has a list of people he wants called to the witness stand, including Lyor Cohen. The former Def Jam executive and now YouTube’s Global Head of Music is one of 36 people included on the list.

Young Thug and his legal team also want to put Kevin Liles on the stand. Liles, who co-founded 300 Entertainment with Cohen, previously served as EVP at Warner Music Group.

A total of 613 people were in the original pool of jurors. A new group of 300 prospective jurors will be brought in on February 24, while another batch of 300 will be added on March 17.

Potential jurors summoned will be required to watch a reading of the indictment against Young Thug and his co-defendants. The jurors will also get an opportunity to be excused for hardship.

“Just for your basic juror math, if we examine five a day, that is four months,” Glanville said. “If you examine a full panel a day, that’s about two and a half months.”

More than half of the 613 people summoned for jury duty were excused. Glanville’s goal is to qualify 90 jurors ahead of Thugger’s trial. The number will eventually get cut down to 12 jurors and six alternates.