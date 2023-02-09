Young Thug Must Wait Months For YSL RICO Trial To Proceed

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jury selection for Young Thug’s RICO trial is going to take months, not weeks, to complete.

Young Thug’s RICO trial is stuck in neutral as jury selection proves to be a slow process.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Judge Ural Glanville said jury selection will take months. The process began in early January.

A total of 613 people were in the original pool of jurors. A new group of 300 prospective jurors will be brought in on February 24. Another batch of 300 will be added on March 17.

Potential jurors summoned in late February and March must watch a reading of the indictment against Young Thug and his co-defendants. The jurors will also get an opportunity to be excused for hardship.

“Just for your basic juror math, if we examine five a day, that is four months,” Glanville noted. “If you examine a full panel a day, that’s about two and a half months.”

More than half of the 613 people summoned for jury duty were excused. Glanville aims to qualify 90 jurors ahead of Young Thug’s trial. The number will eventually get cut down to 12 jurors and six alternates.

Young Thug and 13 co-defendants are accused of violating Georgia’s RICO act. Prosecutors claim YSL is a criminal street gang responsible for various crimes.