He’s a rapper, record label professional, and music business executive. But Lil Wayne is also a father.

As we are, of course, aware, there are plenty of men who have “baby mama drama” with just one baby mama. The fact that Lil Wayne has four children with four baby mamas, and there’s absolutely no drama, is something that’s nothing short of a miracle. And the fact that his rumored new wife, Denise Bidot, is also drama-free when it comes to his children is an even bigger miracle.

But while people are quick to cast aspersions on Weezy Baby for the way he lives his life, the “Fireman” rapper had a completely different take. “I don’t think what people think should be any concern of anybody’s,” he said to Ozone back in 2010. “It’s definitely not a concern of mine. I’d be crazy if it was and you’re crazy if you are. But that goes back to me not caring about what people think or say. They wanna be [baby mama] number five, six, and seven, so.”

Let’s take a look at everything we know about his four children.

Reginae Carter – The Only Daughter of Lil Wayne

Reginae Carter is not only the oldest child of Lil Wayne, but she’s his only daughter.

Born in 1998, when Lil Wayne was just 16 years old, Reginae was named after the rapper’s stepfather, Reginald, who had a positive impact on his life as he was growing up. Reginald, unfortunately, passed away before he could ever meet any of Wayne’s children.

“She used to be a member of the teenage R&B girl group called the OMG Girlz, but left in 2010,” reports the rapper’s old fansite. “Nae Nae (her nickname) has also released a book about having a celebrity father with Birdman’s daughter, Bria Williams, that was called Paparazzi Princesses.”

As of this writing, Reginae graduated Clark Atlanta University grad follows in her parents’ footsteps as an actress, musician, and author, according to HollywoodLife. Her film credits include Dear Santa, I Need a Date and Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta, while her TV credits include Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta and T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, which her mother also stars in.

Speaking of her mother, Reginae’s mother is Toya Wright, who was the high school sweetheart of Lil Wayne. She is also his first, and to date only, wife. However, they were only married for two years before calling it quits in 2006. Despite their romantic relationship not working out, the pair are still close friends to this day.

Dwayne Carter III

Born on October 22, 2008, Dwayne Carter III is Lil Wayne’s eldest son, whom he shares with former radio host Sarah Vivian. The nature of their relationship was never fully confirmed, but it’s safe to say that Sarah — like Toya — is still friends with her baby daddy, and they co-parent their son effectively. Sarah, however, doesn’t court the spotlight, though she frequently shares photos of Dwayne Carter III and her daughter from a previous relationship on her social media pages.

Kameron Carter

Born on September 9, 2009, Kameron Carter is the product of Lauren London’s on-again, off-again relationship with Lil Wayne. (Through his mother, Kameron’s half-brother is Kross Ermias Asghedom, whose father is the late, great Nipsey Hussle.) “We were in a relationship that didn’t make it,” Lauren told Essence in October 2020. “We tried more than once to revive it, and we were engaged briefly years ago, but we eventually parted ways. My son’s father is an intelligent, loving, and lovable person who will always be a dear friend.”

Neal Carter

Born on November 30, 2009, Neal Carter’s birth was marked by the fact that his mother, Nivea, was pregnant by Lil Wayne at the same time as Lauren London was. (He’s only two months younger than Kameron Carter.) Nevertheless, today, Nivea gets along with Lil Wayne and all his baby mamas, too. But, admittedly, it took a long time, since Nivea left music to be with Lil Wayne — only for him to turn around and marry Toya in response.