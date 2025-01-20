Master P Reveals His Plans For Super Bowl, College Coaching & Community

Master P gave us a bunch of news and game as he positions himself for a great year of giving and gains.

Master P opens up about his relentless dedication to uplifting communities, ongoing contributions to Hip-Hop and plans for the future.

Master P, as usual, is on the move but checked in with AllHipHop to discuss his recent activities. The New Orleans-born mogul recently spearheaded benefit concerts to support families in need. The latest initiatives include a star-studded concert in Newark, New Jersey, his work with the Team Hope Foundation, and the importance of showcasing the positive side of Hip-Hop.

The conversation with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur also delves into his ventures in film, with plans to revisit classics like “Bout It Bout It” and launch new projects, as well as his upcoming role as a college basketball coach.

AllHipHop: How are you doing, man?

Master P: Man, I’m good. You know, talking about the city of New Orleans, we’re holding on and holding strong. I just did a song with Mia X, Cymphonique, Trombone Shorty and produced by KLC. All the proceeds from that record are going back to families affected by the devastation on Bourbon Street. The name of the song is “New Orleans Keep Holding On.“

AllHipHop: I have to commend you. When it was time for someone to step up, you definitely assumed that leadership position. How are the people feeling, man? It seems like we’re constantly hit with tragedies.

Master P: Yeah, man, we’ve all been through something. I know New York has been through a lot, California with the fires and New Orleans has had its share, too. But we’re hanging in there. For those still here, we have to keep holding on.

AllHipHop: You’ve got this benefit concert coming up in Newark, New Jersey, at NJPAC. Shout out to NJPAC. What made you choose that venue? Tell us about the concert.

Master P: I’ve been doing a lot of work in Newark for the past five years, helping kids in the city. But I’ve never performed in Newark before. This will be my first time performing in New Jersey, so it’ll be history. I’ll be hitting the stage with The LOX and Dru Hill. It’s going to be one of those unforgettable nights. You’ve got to wear camouflage because it’s a No Limit party.

AllHipHop: That’s what’s up. And it’s also for a great cause, right?

Master P: Absolutely. Every ticket purchase goes back to the Team Hope Foundation to provide kids with school supplies and backpacks for next year. We’ve been doing this for over 25 years. This concert is bigger than just music—it’s a celebration for a great cause.

AllHipHop: I’m originally from Delaware, and you came down to Newark, Delaware, and spoke to the kids. The whole city appreciated that.

Master P: That’s what Team Hope is all about—preparing the next generation. We’re focused on financial literacy and bridging the gap. This is about building leaders and creating opportunities for the youth.

AllHipHop: How does this connect to Hip-Hop? The genre often gets a bad rap for being negative. What’s your perspective?

Master P: Don’t be afraid to grow in Hip-Hop. We all come from humble beginnings, but look where we’re at now. Hip-Hop has been around for over 50 years, and they said it wouldn’t last. People often focus on the negative and overlook the positive. Media outlets don’t always promote the good things we do. But look at what we’ve accomplished. In New Orleans, we created the NOLA Walk of Fame, like the Hollywood Walk of Fame, to honor trailblazers in business, Hip-Hop, and beyond. That’s a $6.5 million project—a first for our city.

AllHipHop: You mentioned giving Lil Wayne his flowers and the Super Bowl. What’s the plan for the Super Bowl?

Master P: You’ll have to wait and see. Super Bowl Sunday is going to be unforgettable. If the [Kansas City] Chiefs make it, you know they love my song “Make ‘Em Say Uhh” anthem. It’ll be crazy. And speaking of “Make ‘Em Say Uhh,” I’ve got a drink called “Make ‘Em Say Un’” that’s going to turn heads too. [Shows the can.]

AllHipHop: You’re always creating. What’s next on the movie front? We have Bobby Yan is here too, the movie director that got his start with you. Any plans to remake “I’m Bout It”?

Master P: Bobby Yan’s a hard worker, and I’ve got a lot of respect for him. We’re making movies, and a remake of “Bout It Bout It” could be on the table. I’m also working on horror films and the “Ice Cream Man” TV series with Deon Taylor. Technology like AI allows us to do bigger things now.

AllHipHop: Man, I could talk to you forever, but do you have any final words?

Master P: Just get ready for my next chapter. I’m about to become a college basketball coach. I’ve coached players like DeMar DeRozan and Lance Stephenson from middle school to high school. Now it’s my time to step into college coaching. Stay tuned!

AllHipHop: That’s incredible. Thank you for pulling up and sharing your journey. You’re a true trailblazer, and we appreciate you.

Master P: Thank you, man. Salute!