Redman Wants To Get Snoop Dogg & Lil Wayne Higher Than They’ve Ever Been

Redman is doing his best to get Snoop, Lil Wayne and AHH’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur into skydiving.

Redman Talks Skydiving, Lil Wayne and Heavy Life Lessons

Hip-hop legend Redman helped make “how high” a mantra for weed aficionados. But now the Newark, New Jersey rap king has a new passion that’s taking him even higher. Skydiving is the latest and greatest activity that has helped the rapper born Reggie Nobel get a hold of his life, which was once in a dark place.

In an exclusive interview with AllHipHop, Redman shares the personal journey that led him to the skies. He explains how the sport transformed his life and how he wants to bring Hip-Hop powerhouses like Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne along for the experience. He also explains how he averted death while skydiving.

AllHipHop: Skydiving—what’s the appeal? Are you going to take people with you? Because there are fans like Jay Boogie—shoutout to her—who want to skydive with you.

Redman: What’s funny is that skydiving plays a major part in who I am now. I started skydiving in 2021—that’s when I took my sabbatical. My girl at the time used to say, “I’m afraid you’re just going to be behind that board the rest of your life. You don’t know how to treat yourself.” I didn’t understand what she meant until I sat by myself after we parted ways. If I wasn’t behind the board working or laying lyrics, I didn’t know what to do with myself except work out in the park.

She was right. So, one day I said, “Let me do something I’ve always wanted to do.” I was depressed, and I just got up one morning and said, “I’m going skydiving. I don’t care if I live or die.” That’s the point I was at.

AllHipHop: What was your first skydiving experience like?

Redman: I went to Sussex Skydive in New Jersey—that’s my home, my family. They asked me why I was skydiving, and I said, “Yo, I’m going through a divorce. Me and my girl just parted ways. I don’t give a [expletive] if I live or die.” They could see it in my face.

On my first day, I did four tandem jumps, where someone is strapped to your back, and I was going for a fifth. One of the ladies in the office told me, “You’re spending a lot of money on tandem jumps. You might as well just learn how to skydive.” So, I took the class, passed the written test, and within a week, I was jumping solo.

AllHipHop: How did it feel to skydive solo?

Redman: The first time I pulled the chute and landed by myself, it was just me and God in the sky. When you’re up there, it’s a different level of life. There’s no judgment, no social media, no distractions—just you, the blue sky and your faith. It’s humbling.

AllHipHop: What’s the skydiving community like?

Redman: It’s small—maybe 50,000 to 100,000 people worldwide. Skydiving isn’t about money, fame or what kind of car you drive. When you’re in that plane and you jump, your job is to land safely. That’s it. The community is about faith and discipline.

When I’m around my skydive family, we don’t talk about the music industry, social media or drama. We talk about healing and being better skydivers. That’s what I love about it—it’s about purpose, not material things.

AllHipHop: You’ve said you want to bring others into skydiving. Who would you invite?

Redman: I want to get Lil Wayne up there. He’s an incredible artist who’s not afraid to try new things—he skateboards and pushes boundaries. I’ve talked to Snoop about it, too. I want to bring artists and fans into skydiving because it’s not just an experience—it’s mentally healing.

AllHipHop: Have you ever had any scary moments while skydiving?

Redman: Oh, yeah. I’ve had seven malfunctions—times where my parachute didn’t open or got tangled. When you’re falling at 130 miles per hour, the first instinct is to panic, but that’s where your training kicks in. Skydiving teaches you discipline and how to stay calm under pressure.

AllHipHop: Speaking of Lil Wayne, you’ve shown him respect in your music. Have you two connected on that?

Redman: Not directly, but I’ve given him his flowers. In my Red Bull freestyle, I said, “New rappers, their hero is Lil Wayne.” And that’s real—Wayne opened doors for so many artists. The internet tried to twist my words into something negative, but I was giving him respect.

AllHipHop: Any last thoughts on skydiving or life lessons?

Redman: Skydiving changed my life. It’s about being present, finding purpose, and trusting yourself. I’m planning a trip soon for people who want to experience it—artists, fans, anyone. Follow me on IG @RedManGilla, and let’s make it happen.

AllHipHop: Thanks, Redman. We’ll see you in the skies someday!

Redman: Prayer’s up, bro. Let’s do it!

Check out Redman’s new album, Muddy Waters Too.