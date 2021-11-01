D.C. Rapper Walkdown Will Drops New Song While Awaiting Trial For Alleged Murder Of Rival

Recently Washington, D.C.’s rap scene has been incredibly violent. Senselessly marred by either violence or imprisonment, the challenges facing the rappers in D.C. is impeding the area’s growth that it has been primed to see. The recently released Fat Trel is one case where this has gotten widespread attention from the Hip-Hop community. While some […]

Recently Washington, D.C.’s rap scene has been incredibly violent. Senselessly marred by either violence or imprisonment, the challenges facing the rappers in D.C. is impeding the area’s growth that it has been primed to see. The recently released Fat Trel is one case where this has gotten widespread attention from the Hip-Hop community.

While some rappers have gotten their shine, we do see artist like the currently incarcerated Walkdown Will whose legal problems and absence from the scene have been notable and well-documented.

On May 7, 2020, the then 18 year-old William Whitaker, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with premeditated first degree murder while armed.

Although Walkdown Will is sitting in a cell as he awaits the trial for the alleged murder of another rival rapper who had exchanged numerous disses, his team, Major Life Music, has been steadily pushing his music and rising to the top of their city’s scene in dramatic fashion over the last several months.

For this new track Walkdown Will recruited notable PG County, Maryland rapper Goonew who was recently freed from a brief prison stint of his own. While he was released due to lack of evidence, it’s yet another example of an artist’s prime years being jeopardized.

That said, Goonew’s return home has only built further anticipation for Will’s purported release. Check it out as producer Cheecho handled the trunk-rattling production on this song which you can hear below.

Hopefully Walkdown Will’s legal situation can be resolved soon so he can fully chase his musical dreams and live up to the potential his whole region sees in him.

