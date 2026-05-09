Ghost Rome Introduces The World To His Home State on “VA Side” Visual

With the Washington Wizards securing the first pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, it’s clear that the DMV is ready to turn all the way back up. In an area known for its immeasurable impact on music and culture, there’s a new poster child for Virginia who is excited to unify a state that is normally segmented by its various areas. Ghost Rome is putting on for every side of Virginia, which is rare, and he is looking to use his latest record to highlight all the parts that make the state so important.

Hailing from Northern Virginia, Ghost Rome has spent plenty of time hooping before ultimately deciding that Hip-Hop was his way to leave the most impact. His reality raps and unique style have helped him secure a strong fan base that is driven by authenticity and fire visuals. The production on all of his tracks feel like your riding around with your top down in the middle of the summer.

On “VA Side” the promising emcee shows love to the 757, which is home to popular artists like Timbaland, Clipse, Young Crazy, Young Money Yawn, Pharrell Williams, and Missy Elliott. Then showing love to the state capital of Richmond which boasts an exciting history of producers and artists who have made it at the highest level. Ghost Rome has been receiving airplay across the state in every market with his newest hit, press play on the visual to delve deeper into Virginia.

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