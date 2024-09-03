Jimmy Dasaint Unveils New Song “Conversation With a Kilo,” Celebrates “Tears of a Hustler” Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Da Saint’s “Tears of a Hustler’ is a powerful new 22-track album showcasing the gritty essence of Philadelphia’s hip-hop scene, complete with a cinematic companion.

Jimmy Dasaint, an award-winning author and filmmaker from Philadelphia, has once again captured attention with his latest release Tears of a Hustler, a 22-track album blending haunting melodies with evocative lyrics.

Available on all major streaming platforms starting March 5, 2024, the album features collaborations with various artists from Philly.

Standout tracks like “You Ain’t Neva,” “My Younger Self,” and “Dear Momma” are already stirring conversations.

But it’s his latest song “Conversation With a Kilo” that has people talking. The album features Jimmy Dasaint conversing with a kilo of cocaine, which speaks back to him.

Jimmy Da Dasaint’s story is one of remarkable transformation.

Sentenced to a decade in prison for drug distribution in 2000, he used his time behind bars to rewrite his narrative.

Securing a three-book publishing deal as an inmate was just the beginning.

To date, Jimmy Dasaint has penned over 30 novels and directed seven films, including the notable documentary American Hustler

His art reflects and inspires the Black and urban communities, drawing deeply from his lived experiences in West Philadelphia.

The latest project represents another chapter in Da Saint’s impressive portfolio.

Tears of a Hustler isn’t just an album; it’s a multi-sensory experience that delves into the grit and soul of Philadelphia.

The cinematic companion, “What We Die For,” adds a visual layer, enriching the narrative of the album.