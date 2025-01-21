Joey Bada$$ Gets The JAY-Z Treatment On New Song “Sorry Not Sorry”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joey Bada$$ is shading J. Cole, but that’s not the story. On his new track “Sorry Not Sorry”, Joey doesn’t hold back, dropping bars that has people sayung, “New York City is back!” Yes, the headlines are focused on beef. But, those that are truly tapped into the energy are feeling the feeling and nodding in agreement. The Pro Era champ has one here! This is for Hip-Hop!

This song follows Joey’s 2024 single “Tell Me” with Chlöe, showing he’s still balancing these hard-hitting bars with some melody. His last album was way back in 2022, but it featured an all-star lineup that included Westside Gunn, Larry June, Chris Brown, and JID. Of course we want to see if J. Cole wants smoke, but we mostly want more from Joey Bada$$. Please keep these vibes going.

You know a song is hard when the internet remixes it immediately.

joey badass x JAY Z



(sorry not sorry x imaginary players)

& where im from https://t.co/cbYF5HTzNx pic.twitter.com/siU9QFgpRu — BLACCMASS (@blaccmassxx) January 20, 2025