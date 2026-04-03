Paul Wall Drops “RIP Old Me,” Talks Evolution

Paul Wall signals a new chapter as the veteran rapper released a reflective single Friday to preview his upcoming album Fortune & Glory and show his continued evolution.

The Houston mainstay returned with the new song and D. Will directed visual as the latest preview of his next full length project, scheduled to arrive June 5 through ONErpm. The release follows earlier singles “Limitless” featuring Slim Thug and Lil Keke and “You Can’t See Us,” which have already begun generating attention in his hometown and beyond.

“RIP Old Me” presents a more introspective side of the artist long known as The People’s Champ. The record centers on personal development, leaving behind old habits and moving with renewed focus while maintaining the personality that helped define his career.

More than 20 years removed from his commercial breakthrough, Paul Wall remains one of Houston’s most recognizable Hip-Hop figures. His 2005 album The People’s Champ debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and later reached platinum status, securing his place in Southern rap history during a period when the region was gaining national dominance.

His influence continues to show through both music and culture. His recent feature on “Johnny Dang” with That Mexican OT and Drodi reached platinum certification, marking his 10th RIAA award across gold and platinum releases. The song also reflects his longstanding relationship with jeweler Johnny Dang, whose grill business became synonymous with Houston Hip-Hop style.

With Fortune & Glory approaching, Paul Wall appears focused less on nostalgia and more on progression. “RIP Old Me” serves as both a personal statement and a preview of what he intends this next phase to represent.