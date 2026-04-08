Tarah Jade Releases Viral Single “Mmmm Hmmm…”

Tarah Jade gained viral traction with “Mmmm Hmmm…,” amassing millions of streams and sparking label interest as her breakout momentum surged.

We’ve recently discovered a brand new artist who is making a lot of noise throughout the music scene online.

She goes by the name of Tarah Jade. She’s gotten our attention after the release of her latest single “Mmmm Hmmm…”

The song definitely has the potential to become a major record. As of now it has over 2 million combined streams with the combination of YouTube, Spotify, Tik Tok and instagram.

Tarah Jade has big goals of becoming a major artist within the industry and many are already comparing her to Rihanna, Kehlani, and Dua Lipa.

She has the image, sound and determination to become a prosperous act within the very near future.

As of now Tarah Jade is in talks with a few different record labels as she’s preparing for the launch of her new releases.

After hitting the charts, her sound went viral on Tik Tok, and gaining millions of streams, she’s ready to take her career to the next level.

Make sure you follow Tarah Jade on all social media platforms @tarahjad3 in order to stay up to date with all new content drops and releases from one of music’s newest stars.

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/tarahjad3?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==