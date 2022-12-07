18-Year-Old Arrested In Connection To Murder Of U.K. Rapper TKorStretch At Notting Hill Carnival 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of promising drill rapper TKorStretch who was fatally stabbed in August.

Another person has been arrested in connection to the murder of promising U.K. rapper TKorStretch at London’s Notting Hill Carnival in August.

21-year-old Takayo Nembhard, a.k.a TKorStretch, died after being stabbed during the event in Ladbroke Grove, west London, on Aug. 29. According to multiple reports, a teenager was arrested on Tuesday after surrendering to police. He remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

Meanwhile, authorities are still attempting to trace another man captured on CCTV at the carnival. They issued an image of the man asking for anybody who can identify him to come forward.

Detective Inspector Laura Semple, Specialist Crime, revealed cops are seeking witnesses to assist the investigation. “If can you help or have any information – no matter how small – about Takayo’s murder please come forward.”

Police Appeal For Witnesses To TKorStretch Murder

A police statement confirms detectives are appealing for any video footage taken of the incident. “This incident happened during the carnival in a large crowd,” the statement reads. Cops believe any phone or camera recordings could help identify those responsible for the murder.

TKorStretch was attacked in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover. He was taken to hospital where he sadly died. His cause of death was listed as a stab wound to the right groin femoral artery.

Cops have arrested several people in connection with the incident. A 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were arrested in TKorStretch’s hometown of Bristol on suspicion of murder on Oct. 19. A 20-year-old woman was also arrested in London on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The teenager and the woman were bailed pending further inquiries, while the third suspect was released under investigation.

Days after the initial arrests, cops also apprehended a 17-year-old boy in Bristol on suspicion of the murder. Police arrested the teen on Oct. 22 and subsequently bailed him pending further inquiries.