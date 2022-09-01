U.K. Rapper TKorStretch Stabbed To Death At London Carnival; Pregnant Girlfriend Pays Tribute  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

London’s Metropolitan police launched a murder investigation after promising drill rapper TKorStretch was killed at the street festival.

The girlfriend of U.K. rapper TKorStretch paid tribute to her “sweet beautiful boy” after he was stabbed to death at London’s Notting Hill Carnival this weekend.

Takayo “TKorStretch” Nembhard was confirmed dead by his manager, Chris Patrick, on Tuesday morning. The 21-year-old from Bristol, England, had begun to make a name for himself in the U.K. drill scene, amassing a following with nearly 11,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Oshian Edwards – who said she was the rapper’s girlfriend and is carrying his child – penned an emotional tribute to the father of her unborn child.

“Takayo my sweet beautiful boy, all I can ask is why over and over again. You was the most kind hearted, loving, funny and caring person,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m sat here with sore eyes and a heavy heart as I’ve cried consistently for the last 12 hours while carrying your unborn son. I will remind him daily about how great you were as a son, brother, boyfriend and friend too!”

She continued,” I held your hand yesterday for the last time as you led there lifeless and baby T kicked me straight away and it broke me.” She then thanked family and friends for their support. “I only wish you knew how loved you really was,” she added before concluding with, “This s### hurts.” Read her post in full below.

Cops Launch Investigation Into Murder Of TKorStretch

London’s Metropolitan Police launched an appeal for video and photo evidence. Detectives investigating the murder of TKorStretch called for witnesses to come forward.

“At around 20:00hrs on Monday, 29 August, officers became aware of a stabbing in Ladbroke Grove,” cops said in a statement. Officers provided emergency first aid to 21-year-old Takayo until the arrival of paramedics. He was taken to a west London hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was sadly pronounced dead.”

DCI James Shirley of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “I know that there were several hundred people in the immediate area surrounding the murder and while the carnival environment made the management of and access to the scene difficult, it also meant that there were likely to have been a number of witnesses.”