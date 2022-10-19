Three Suspects Arrested In Connection To Murder Of UK Rapper TKorStretch

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

TKorStretch was fatally stabbed at the Notting Hill Carnival in August. Police arrested three suspects in connection to his death.

British police apprehended three people while investigating the fatal stabbing of UK rapper TKorStretch.

According to multiple reports, authorities arrested an 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old man in Bristol on Wednesday (October 19). The two were taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

Police also arrested a 20-year-old woman in London. She was accused of assisting an offender in the TKorStretch murder case.

TKorStretch, whose real name was Takayo Nembhard, was stabbed to death at the Notting Hill Carnival in August. He was 21.

“Ever since the tragic murder of Takayo, my team and I have been busy behind the scenes gathering intelligence and evidence to bring his killers to justice, and we will continue to work around the clock until they are behind bars,” Detective Chief Inspector Jim Shirley said in a statement.

Police are still looking for more information about TKorStretch’s murder.

“While it is positive that we have made three arrests today, the hard work does not stop here,” Shirley said. “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward. Takayo was stabbed to death in broad daylight in front of a huge crowd of people. I am confident that there are people out there who have not yet spoken to us, for whatever reason that may be.”

He added, “If you saw something and have not yet spoken to us, please do so as a matter of urgency. Don’t do it for me, do it for Takayo’s family who are still trying to come to terms with their terrible loss.”