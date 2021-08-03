2 Chainz Announces New Album ‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself’

The 2021 HARD Summer festival took place over the weekend. Hip Hop artist 2 Chainz was one of the acts to hit the stage at California’s NOS Events Center on August 1.

During his set, 2 Chainz informed the audience that he is planning to release another project. It was the first time the Atlanta-raised rapper revealed his upcoming body of work.

“I appreciate y’all. That’s my time,” 2 Chainz told the HARD Summer crowd at the end of his performance. “New album on the way – Dope Don’t Sell Itself.

This gone be my last trap album , enjoy — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) July 17, 2021

2 Chainz has dropped numerous projects during his rap career. After first breaking out as a member of the Playaz Circle duo, the man formerly known as Tity Boi went solo and let loose 2012’s Based on a T.R.U. Story.

B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Time arrived in 2013. That studio LP was followed by Pretty Girls Like Trap Music in 2017 and Rap or Go to the League in 2019. His most recent album, So Help Me God!, landed last year.

2 Chainz also partnered with Lil Wayne for the 2016 collaborative effort ColleGrove. The Real University’s No Face No Case compilation album dropped in 2020 as well.

In addition, 2 Chainz is making his feature film acting debut in a movie called The Enforcer. The 43-year-old Def Jam recording artist is reportedly playing a crime kingpin in the forthcoming motion picture.