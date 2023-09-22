2 Chainz Explains How He Prepared For His Role In 50 Cent’s ‘BMF’

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The veteran rapper worked with an acting coach to prepare for the gig.

Tauheed K. Epps is best known for releasing music as the Atlanta-bred Hip-Hop artist known as 2 Chainz. However, the former Playaz Circle member has tried his hand as an actor during his entertainment career as well.

For example, 2 Chainz made a guest appearance on a 2013 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He also played a character in the 2022 action thriller The Enforcer which starred Antonio Banderas and Kate Bosworth.

2 Chainz will take on a role in the upcoming third season of the television crime drama BMF. The “Feds Watching” rapper joins a cast that includes Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris and La La Anthony.

“My character’s name is Stacks. I’m looking forward to seeing it. It was a change for me. I studied for it, I took it very seriously,” said 2 Chainz in a recent interview with The Source. “Shout out to Meech, both of them actually.”

He continued, “But Lil Meech helped me get through some patches, really rehearsed with me and practiced before I got on. Shout out to his acting coach, who lent a hand too. I can’t wait, I can’t wait until it comes out.”

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. portrays his own father, convicted drug kingpin Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, on BMF. Hip-Hop mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson serves as an executive producer for Starz’s show about the Black Mafia Family crime organization.

2 Chainz called 50 Cent “very intelligent, intellectual.” The two rappers previously joined forces for songs such as “Riot (Remix),” “Petty” and “Get Low.” Season 3 of BMF will debut on Friday, March 1, 2024. The program will also feature a debuting Shaffer “Ne-Yo” Smith.