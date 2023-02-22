2 Chainz & Ne-Yo To Join ‘BMF’ Season 3 Cast

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent welcomes the recording artists to the crime drama.

BMF (Black Mafia Family) will add more star power to the program’s third season. The Starz network hired Hip Hop artist Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) and R&B singer/songwriter Shaffer “Ne-Yo” Smith (Stomp the Yard) for parts on the show.

According to Variety, 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo will play recurring roles in future installments of BMF. 2 Chainz signed on to portray a character named Stacks. Ne-Yo will play Atlanta-based entrepreneur Rodney “Greeny” Green.

BMF, inspired by the real-life story of convicted drug kingpins Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, began airing on Starz in 2021. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson serves as one of the executive producers.

“[We’re] making big moves for Season 3. Welcome to #BMF @NeYoCompound,” tweeted 50 Cent on Tuesday afternoon. The Hip Hop mogul also posted, “We got @2chainz locked in for #BMF Season 3. Just wait, it’s going to be 🔥.”

Starz President Expresses Excitement About Expanding BMF Story

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. and Da’Vinchi lead the BMF cast as Big Meech and Southwest T, respectively. The family drama also features acting performances by Kash Doll, Snoop Dogg, Yung Miami, Mo’Nique, La La Anthony, and Leslie Jones.

Starz ordered a third season for BMF after the season two premiere drew over 4.1 million multiplatform viewers. New episodes of the show returned on January 6 via the Starz premium cable channel and Starz streaming app.

“BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for Starz in a press release.

Kathryn Busby continued, “Following such a strong debut with season two, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can’t wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next.”