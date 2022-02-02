2 Chainz Brings “Stash Box” Album Cover To Life At Atlanta Pop-Up Listening Session

2 Chainz took over a corner of Atlanta with the launch of his album, “Dope Don’t Sell Itself” and his taking his Stash Box on the road!

2 Chainz has started his album rollout with a bang! He brought his album cover art to life at a pop-up “Stash Box” in Atlanta on Monday (Jan. 31).

The Georgia native held an exclusive listening session for his upcoming album “Dope Don’t Sell Itself” due this Friday (Feb. 4). He stood on a plinth as he performed to the crowd during the session.

Stove God shared a clip of 2 Chainz rapping to their single “Vlad TV.” The song comes from the upcoming album and also features Symba and Major Myjah.

Furthermore, as well as the new project, attendees were treated to a merch drop at the immersive album launch. Watch this brilliant recap of the event from Atlanta foodie, Sunshine.

The pop-up “Stash Box” which 2 Chainz calls a reimagined image of my “‘first bank account,” will be hitting the road. He has already called for fans to get in contact if they want to attend the Las Vegas pop-up at Drais.

Who tryin to come to VEGAS and see me at Drai’s?!?!? Text me at 404-476-5110📱 — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) February 2, 2022

2 Chainz Reveals The Dark Side Of Rap Fame

Meanwhile, 2 Chainz made a startling revelation about the downside of being a famous rapper recently.

“I actually got arrested more times being a rapper than when I was trapping and doing everything else,” 2 Chainz told Home Grown Radio. “I got locked up in the airport, I had a four-finger ring in LaGuardia. They charged me with brass knuckles. Locked me up. I got caught in L.A., back when I was on the lean bad, they went in my bag, found lean, took me off the plane.

2 Chainz continued, “I got f##### up in Oklahoma for, they say it was a hostage situation, something. I don’t know what they try. Standoff. They told the tour bus while we us on it, disconnected the generator. You know early on I just felt like maybe I was a target or something, but you know.”