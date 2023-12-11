2 Chainz Doesn’t Want “Pity Party” Following Scary Car Crash

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

2 Chainz appreciated everyone who checked on him after he was involved in a car crash, which required a trip to the hospital.

2 Chainz gave fans an encouraging update after he was released from the hospital following a car crash in Miami. The Def Jam artist shared a photo from the scene of the accident and expressed gratitude for people’s concern about his health in an Instagram post on Monday (December 11).

“This the car that hit us from behind,” he wrote on social media. “Praise God for the blessings. Things could have been worse, but it wasn’t, don’t wanna pity party, but i do appreciate every single person that checked up on me, sometimes someone in my position don’t feel like the love real or maybe it’s mind thing, but I truly felt the love and don’t worry bout me, I’m good, shake back king.”

2 Chainz had to be hospitalized after getting in a car accident in Miami on Saturday morning (December 9). The Georgia-bred rapper was reportedly in Florida for the Miami Art Basel.

Police determined 2 Chainz was not at fault in the crash, which involved three vehicles. Cops believed one of the other drivers was under the influence. There were no fatalities.

2 Chainz suffered his health scare just a few weeks after he reunited with Lil Wayne for a sequel to their 2016 album ColleGrove. The duo’s latest project Welcome 2 ColleGrove dropped on November 17.

Welcome 2 ColleGrove included collaborations with 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Usher, Benny the Butcher, Fabolous and more. 50 Cent provided narration for the album. The project featured production by Mannie Fresh, Juicy J, DJ Toomp, Havoc, Mike Dean, Big K.R.I.T. and Bangladesh, among others.

The joint album with Lil Wayne was 2 Chainz’s follow-up to 2022’s Dope Don’t Sell Itself. Welcome 2 ColleGrove debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard 200.

Stream 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s Welcome 2 ColleGrove below.