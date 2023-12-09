2 Chainz Rushed To Miami Hospital By Ambulance Following Horrific Car Crash

The “Welcome To Collegrove 2” rapper posted an Instagram video of himself being wheeled into the back of the ambulance shortly after the incident, a good indication his injuries weren’t too severe.

2 Chainz was in Miami on Saturday morning (December 9) when he was involved in a serious car accident. According to TMZ, the Welcome 2 Collegrove rapper was driving down I-95 when he attempted to take an exit. At that point, a Tesla slammed into his vehicle, causing a significant crash. Police believe the driver of the other car was possibly under the influence and simply lost control.

2 Chainz was rushed to the hospital by ambulance with, at the very least, neck injuries. He’s reported to be in stable condition. 2 Chainz posted an Instagram video of himself being wheeled into the back of the ambulance shortly after the incident, a good indication his injuries weren’t too severe. The Georgia native was in town for Miami Art Basel and had been partying at a local strip club called B#### Trap.

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne just unleashed their joint album, Welcome 2 Collegrove, last month. The project follows the 2016’s ColleGrove, which was solely credited to 2 Chainz due to Lil Wayne’s issues with his label, although hes featured prominently throughout the album. The word “Collegrove” is a portmanteau of 2 Chainz’s hometown, College Park, Georgia, and Lil Wayne’s hometown, Hollygrove, Louisiana. The 21-track project run roughly 60 minutes and includes guest appearances by 21 Savage, Usher, Rick Ross, Fabolous, Benny the Butcher, Marsha Ambrosius and Vory.

2 Chainz opened up about the anxiety he felt making the album alongside Lil Wayne during a recent interview with Apple Music. He said, “I think me and him just have that chemistry. We enjoy working with each other a lot, and it’s a lot of respect there. And as I always say, steel sharpens steel. So, it’s always that little piece of anxiety of knowing that this verse has to be better than the last one. I think it’s healthy. I think competition is healthy in any and everything that we do.”

AllHipHop wishes 2 Chainz a speed recovery.