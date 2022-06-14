2 People Charged In Connection To Slim 400’s Murder 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Slim 400 murder investigation: Inglewood Police Department confirmed they arrested and charged two people on Monday.

Two people arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Slim 400 have been charged with felonies, authorities confirmed on Monday (Jun. 13).

As reported by the LA Times, a man and a woman were arrested on Thursday (Jun. 9) in relation to the December shooting death of the Compton rapper. Michael Lanell Terry, 33, of Los Angeles, and Tamra Lynn Bell, 42, of Inglewood, were booked on Monday.

Terry was charged with the murder of Slim 400 and being a felon in possession. His bail was set at $3.025 million, while Bell was booked on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact. Her bail was set at $1 million.

Vincent “Slim 400” Cohran was shot while exiting his vehicle in Inglewood on the evening of Dec. 8, Inglewood police confirmed. Officers were alerted to the sound of gunshots and found the rapper wounded on the ground. Despite the efforts of paramedics who tried to revive him at the scene, he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was 34 years old.

The murder was captured on CCTV, and a clip of the security footage soon began circulating online after the incident. The video showed a man approaching Slim 400’s vehicle as he was sitting parked in a driveway. The unidentified man walks up to the rapper’s car door before confronting him. He then fires multiple shots at Slim from close range before dragging his body into the street.