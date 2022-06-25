2022 BET Awards To Present Star-Studded Diddy Tribute Performance

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The retrospective will include Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, and other legends.

The 2022 BET Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 26 at 8 pm ET. The show will feature Hip Hop entrepreneur Sean “Diddy Combs receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Previous Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include industry icons Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, Lionel Richie, New Edition, and more.

In addition, Diddy will perform at the show. Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans, and The Maverick City Choir will also take part in the star-studded tribute.

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” stated Scott Mills, BET CEO.

BET previously announced additional performances. The lineup contains Chance The Rapper, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Roddy Ricch, Latto, Lizzo, Chlöe, Muni Long, and more.

Our guy is back in his bag! @diddy💰💰



Join us as we honor an ICON this Sunday at 8/7c! #BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/o782Jjjj0h — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 21, 2022

Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson will serve as host for this year’s BET Awards. Los Angeles-bred rapper/singer Doja Cat goes into the evening with the most nominations (6).

Doja Cat is up for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, BET Her (“Woman”), Best Collaboration (“Kiss Me More”), Video Of The Year (“Kiss Me More”), and Album Of The Year (Planet Her).

Ari Lennox and Drake garnered the second most BET Award nods with four nominations each. Other nominees include SZA, Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, and Mary J. Blige.

Black women are going to kill IT 👏🏾 EVERY 👏🏾 SINGLE👏🏾TIME! Which song did you have on repeat? #BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/cFD5WZljux — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 15, 2022