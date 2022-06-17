BET Awards Tap Chance The Rapper, Jack Harlow & More To Perform

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Legendary singer-songwriter/record executive Babyface is performing at the show too.

The 2022 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 26 on the BET network at 8 pm ET/PT. Several high-profile entertainers from the world of music will be in attendance to perform at the ceremony.

Chance The Rapper, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Roddy Ricch, Latto, Lizzo, Chlöe, Muni Long, Doechii, GIVĒON, Ella Mai, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, and Fireboy DML will all hit the BET Awards stage that night.

R&B icon Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is listed as a performer as well. In addition, up-and-coming acts GoGo Morrow and OGI will grace the BET Amplified Stage inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Get your two step ready for when @babyface 😎 hits the 2022 #BETAwards stage. You don’t want to miss #CulturesBiggestNight LIVE Sunday, June 26 8/7c! #BET pic.twitter.com/x6AuThyG3R — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 16, 2022

Many of the scheduled performers are coming off the release of brand new projects in recent months. For example, Kentucky’s Jack Harlow dropped Come Home the Kids Miss You in May. Los Angeles-bred rapper Roddy Ricch’s Live Life Fast arrived last December.

In other cases, some of the music stars for the BET Awards are preparing to present projects in the near future. Lizzo’s Special will make it onto DSPs on July 15. Brooklyn emcee Joey Bada$$ has been teasing that a new body of work is coming soon.

🗣It's that time of year family! #CulturesBiggestNight is BACK and so is our lovely host @tarajiphenson. It's a family affair, June 26 8/7c. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/FgIRoCsftv — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) May 5, 2022

Doja Cat Goes Into The BET Awards With The Most Nominations

Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson will serve as the host for the 2022 BET Awards. Plus, BET will present Hip Hop mogul/recording artist Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” stated Scott Mills, BET CEO.

Genre-blending musician Doja Cat earned the most nominations for this year’s BET Awards. The “Kiss Me More” hitmaker scored 6 nods, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist. R&B vocalist Ari Lennox and Hip Hop superstar Drake followed Doja Cat with four nominations each.