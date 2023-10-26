21 Savage Addresses Breaking Up Fight At His Birthday Party

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The ATL resident was seen in the middle of a melee.

21 Savage (born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) celebrated his 31st birthday with a party at Underground Atlanta on October 21. Unfortunately, a fight broke out at the rapper’s event.

Footage of the incident shows 21 Savage attempted to stop the brawl. According to reports, even his cousin, Young Nudy, got involved in trying to end the violence.

Savage took to his Instagram Story to address the viral clip. The Her Loss album creator suggested social media users have been making the situation appear to be worse than it actually was.

“Why is y’all dragging a video of me stopping a fight and twisting it into what you want it to be? Who wants to fight on their birthday?😂😂😂😂😂,” wrote the Grammy-winning recording artist.

21 Savage stopped a fight from happening at his birthday party in Atlanta's Underground this weekend. pic.twitter.com/dh5asgJFRv — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) October 23, 2023

In addition to celebrating reaching 31 years old, 21 Savage has spent the last several weeks reestablishing himself as a solo performer. He appears to be turning from his Her Loss era with Drake back to dropping music on his own.

Savage recently released the “Call Me Revenge” single featuring Houston native David “d4vd” Burke. The track is part of the rollout for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III video game.

Plus, 21 Savage will return to his birthplace of London, England for his first-ever show in the United Kingdom. He plans to run a concert inside The O2 Arena on November 30.