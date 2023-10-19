21 Savage Drops His First Lead Single Since 2020

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Hip-Hop star also joins the campaign for the upcoming ‘Call of Duty’ video game.

21 Savage has been on a heavy collaboration run over the last several years. The London-born rapper is back to dropping music as a lead artist.

This week saw the arrival of “Call Me Revenge” featuring Houston-bred R&B singer David “d4vd” Burke. The track marks 21 Savage’s first single as a solo artist since 2020’s “Secret” with Summer Walker.

Additionally, 21 Savage will star in an upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III trailer. Call of Duty players can also access Savage as an operator in the game. Modern Warfare III launches on November 10.

21 Savage contributed to Drake’s latest album, For All the Dogs, on a track titled “Calling for You.” The two Hip-Hop stars previously joined forces for 2022’s Billboard 200 chart-topping Her Loss collaborative project.

The Slaughter Gang leader also collaborated with Lil Durk, Toosii, Young Thug, Travis Scott and Rod Wave this year. Yung Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants” featuring 21 Savage became a Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Plus, the Grammy winner made it into the Hot 100’s Top 40 region in 2023 with “Creepin'” off Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villain as well as “Good Good” off Usher’s upcoming Coming Home. 2018’s I Am > I Was is 21’s most recent solo album.