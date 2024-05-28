21 Savage Fans Go Crazy For Drake’s Surprise Appearance on American Dream Tour 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fans on the Toronto stop of the American Dream Tour lost their minds when 21 Savage announced Drake as his special guest.

21 Savage fans were not ready for the surprise the rapper had in store for them, bringing out Drake as a surprise guest in his hometown.

On Monday evening (May 27) fans on the American Dream Tour lost their minds when 21 announced his Her Loss collaborator would be making a special appearance. The crowd roared as Drake came on stage with 21 Savage for an electrifying performance.

21 Savage brings out Drake at Budweiser Stage in Toronto tonight 🔥



One of the loudest pops I’ve heard, the video doesn’t do it justice pic.twitter.com/YeXrEYC8cz — Jonny (@TheOohwayy) May 28, 2024

The duo delivered some of their biggest hits before Drake told 21 Savage that Toronto was his city.

21 Savage brought out Drake tonight in Toronto for the American Dream Tour. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5DUod6ypLY — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 28, 2024

Meanwhile, 21 Savage caught some flack from Metro Boomin this past weekend, with the producer trolling him over his ties to Drake.

He was on Instagram Live when Metro hopped on for a chat. However, 21 quickly discovered that Metro dropped a few comments mocking him.

“Oh you was talkin s###?” 21 said after noticing Metro’s “OVO Savage” comment. “B#### get off my live. I ain’t even see all them other comments. I’m finna block that n####.”

After kicking him off the stream and joking about reporting him to Instagram, 21 Savage quoted Drake to troll the producer. “Metro shut your hoe ass up and make some drums n####,” he added.

21 Savage had vowed to stay out of the feud between the OVO honcho and the We Don’t Trust You co-creator because of his close relationship with both artists. He refused to get involved after K. Dot’s Metro Boomin assisted Drake diss “Like That,” kicked off the epic Hip-Hop beef.

“Metro my brother and Drake my brother,” 21 Savage said on Instagram Live earlier this month. “Them n##### going to figure that s### out eventually.”

Drake recently trolled the producer by rapping over the “BBL Drizzy” beat Metro created to mock him.