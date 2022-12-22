21 Savage Honored With His Own Day In Georgia During Holiday Giveaway 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

21st December was officially declared “21 Savage Day” in Georgia during the rapper’s fourth annual Grant-A-Wish event.

21 Savage is the latest of Hip-Hop’s hometown heroes being honored for their work in the local community.

The “Rich Flex” rapper received the tribute while spreading some holiday cheer during his Leading By Example Foundation’s fourth annual Grant-A-Wish event in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

21 Savage invited 100 local families to the Christmas celebration, giving away gifts and snacks for the festive season, as per TMZ. He mingled with guests and even signed some of the children’s toys, making the gift extra special.

21 Savage having a Christmas event for the kids in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/6zTHRXAFZT — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) December 21, 2022

Georgia state representative Billy Mitchell presented 21 Savage with a proclamation in recognition of his philanthropy and contributions to music. During the ceremony, he declared December 21st as “21 Savage Day.”

The honor marks the rapper’s work in the local community, including his Bank Account Campaign, which promotes “financial literacy education to underserved youth.”

The non-profit, launched in 2018, offers free finance courses alongside “scholarships, access to bank accounts and job placement for teens and students alike.”

Last year, 21 Savage teamed up with financial technology firm Chime to dish out 100 $1,000 scholarships. They were offered to high school students who completed the Bank Account at Home’s six-course online program.

“I’ve been an advocate for financial literacy because I believe it can help free youth to focus on the more important things in life,” 21 Savage said when he launched the program.

Last month 21 Savage and Drake shared their collaborative album, Her Loss. They rolled out the project with a spoof campaign, including a fake Vogue cover which saw publisher Condé Nast file a $ 4 million lawsuit against the pair.

Despite the controversy, Her Loss debuted at No.1 on the Billboard charts. However, fans expecting a joint tour may have to wait, as Drake recently explained.