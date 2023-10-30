21 Savage Speaks Out About Kodak Black Claiming He Switched Up After Collaborating With Drake [AUDIO]

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“I ain’t grow up with you, n####. I don’t know you.”

21 Savage and Kodak Black are in the middle of a back-and-forth online. The two southern rappers became trending topics on social media over the weekend.

Apparently, Kodak Black feels 21 Savage somehow changed after working with Drake to create their joint 2022 project Her Loss. The South Florida native expressed his thoughts on the situation while appearing on the Drink Champs podcast.

“Drake just got a certain little effect that he do to m############ and s###,” Kodak stated. “After the album they did together, all of a sudden, m############ felt like… on that p####-ass s###. You vocalize it for real on the ‘Gram, on the internet, like you ain’t never vibe with me and s###.”

A clip of Kodak Black’s comments spread across the internet. 21 Savage decided to respond to Kodak on the X platform. The Atlanta-based rap star simply posted over 40 blue cap emojis, signifying he believes what Kodak said was untrue.

In addition, Savage addressed Kodak Black during an Instagram Live session. In the video, the Grammy winner implies he was never that close to Kodak and suggests the beef is really over something he said about the 2016 XXL Freshman Class.

‘First of all, what’s supposed to [have] changed? I ain’t grow up with you, n####. I don’t know you,” responded 21 Savage. “You rap, I rap. I always supported you and s### ’cause I f##### with your movement, I f##### with what you had going on.”

He continued, “You’re talking about I switched up. You in your feelings ’cause I’m on Clubhouse and they asked me – I can’t believe I’m even doing this weak-ass s### on m############ Live. I’m on Clubhouse. They asked me who I feel like who could win in a Verzuz from the Freshman Class. You’re the only n#### to get in your feelings.”

21 Savage went on to point out that Kodak Black mentioned that he would never do an album with Drake because the Canadian superstar collaborated with Savage. The “Rich Flex” performer also added, “What [does] that sound like to y’all? That sound like I switched up? Or [does] that sound like a n#### in their feelings?”