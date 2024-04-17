21 Savage Makes World’s 100 Most Influential People List

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

21 Savage rose from an immigrant to the United States to a platinum-selling, award-winning recording artist. The London-born, Atlanta-raised Hip-Hop star received special recognition for his global impact.

Time included 21 Savage on the publication’s annual 100 Most Influential People list for 2024. Nigerian singer-songwriter and fellow Time 100 selection Burna Boy wrote about the Slaughter Gang leader for the century-old magazine.

“I trust my gut when it comes to my music and collaborations, and I find myself naturally drawn to artists like 21 Savage—those who remain grounded in their convictions and consistently defy the constraints imposed upon them,” Burna Boy wrote.

Burna Boy and 21 Savage collaborated on “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” and “Just Like Me” featuring Metro Boomin. The latter track lives on Savage’s 2024 studio LP American Dream. That album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 133,000 first-week units.

21 Savage joined Burna Boy for a televised “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” performance at February’s 66th Annual Grammy Awards. R&B legend Brandy also hit the stage with them inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles that night.

“I have recently had the privilege of sharing one of my most significant milestones with 21, performing with him at the Grammys. I’m excited to witness the greater evolution of his artistry and the impact he continues to make on the world stage,” Burna Boy concluded in his Time article.

In addition to 21 Savage and Burna Boy, the 2024 Time 100 highlights other prominent figures such as Taraji P. Henson, Dua Lipa, Colman Domingo, Fantasia Barrino, Michael J. Fox, Mark Cuban, Patrick Mahomes and Jack Smith.